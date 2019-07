BREAK INS: Thieves strike a number of Gladstone suburbs in the past two weeks.

FOUR suburbs around Gladstone have been hit by thieves in the past two weeks and a work trailer has also been stolen.

However Gladstone Police sergeant Wayne Butcher said these were good statistics considering the school holidays.

THE following streets have had break-ins in the past week.

Ann St, South Gladstone

Ashbrook Court, New Auckland,

Toolooa St, Toolooa

Aquarius St, Clinton.

A work trailer was also stolen from Aplin Rd, Bracewell.