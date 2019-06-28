REVEALED: Streets hit by thieves in Gladstone this week

SEVERAL Gladstone streets have been hit by thieves this week, despite the recent arrests of several alleged offenders.

Gladstone Police Senior Sergeant Wayne Butcher said although it was a quieter week for property crime, five alleged property offenders were arrested during the week.

He said this resulted in a fall in offending for the week.

"CCTV has been brilliant in solving the majority of offences,” Mr Butcher said.

The following streets had property or vehicles impacted in the past week:

Diamantina Drive, O'Connell

Ouston Place, South Gladstone

Wattle Street, New Auckland

Kin Kora Drive, Kin Kora

Saturn Crescent, Telina.

Residents are urged to call Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if they see anything suspicious.