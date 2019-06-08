REVEALED: Streets hit by thieves in Gladstone this week
CLINTON and Telina were the hardest hit suburbs for property crime in the past week.
A 31-year-old man was arrested for burglary on Cypress Cl, Kin Kora on Thursday and a 15-year-old was dealt with under juvenile caution for stealing a bicycle from Wistari St, Clinton.
Gladstone police Sergeant Wayne Butcher these incidents were a timely reminder to always remember to lock your doors.
Streets that have been broken into in the past week:
Cypress Close, Kin Kora
Wistari St, Clinton
Chapman Dr, Clinton
Sigg St, South Gladstone
Vernon Rd, Telina
Mars Cres, Telina
Carol St, Sun Valley
If you see anything suspicious call Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.