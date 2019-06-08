Menu
PROPERTY: Police have revealed which streets were targeted by thieves this week.
Crime

REVEALED: Streets hit by thieves in Gladstone this week

liana walker
by
8th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
CLINTON and Telina were the hardest hit suburbs for property crime in the past week.

A 31-year-old man was arrested for burglary on Cypress Cl, Kin Kora on Thursday and a 15-year-old was dealt with under juvenile caution for stealing a bicycle from Wistari St, Clinton.

Gladstone police Sergeant Wayne Butcher these incidents were a timely reminder to always remember to lock your doors.

Streets that have been broken into in the past week:

Cypress Close, Kin Kora

Wistari St, Clinton

Chapman Dr, Clinton

Sigg St, South Gladstone

Vernon Rd, Telina

Mars Cres, Telina

Carol St, Sun Valley

If you see anything suspicious call Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

