CRIME HOT SPOT: Gladstone Central has been the hardest hit for property theft this past week.
Crime

REVEALED: Streets hit by theives in Gladstone this week

liana walker
by
1st Jun 2019 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE Central has been the hotspot for thieves in the region this week.

Alongside residential break ins, industries have also been struck.

The Aurizon site in Callemondah and Ergon site Tannum Sands have both been broken into with thieves taking copper wire.

Residents are reminded to always lock their doors even when they are home.

Streets that have been broken into this week:

Bayne St, West Gladstone

Chapple St, Gladstone Central

Trevally St, Toolooa

Scenery St, Gladstone Central

Hibiscus Ave, Sun Valley

Aerodrome Rd, Clinton

Oaka St, South Gladstone

If you see anything suspicious contact Police Link 131444 or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.

