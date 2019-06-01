REVEALED: Streets hit by theives in Gladstone this week
GLADSTONE Central has been the hotspot for thieves in the region this week.
Alongside residential break ins, industries have also been struck.
The Aurizon site in Callemondah and Ergon site Tannum Sands have both been broken into with thieves taking copper wire.
Residents are reminded to always lock their doors even when they are home.
Streets that have been broken into this week:
Bayne St, West Gladstone
Chapple St, Gladstone Central
Trevally St, Toolooa
Scenery St, Gladstone Central
Hibiscus Ave, Sun Valley
Aerodrome Rd, Clinton
Oaka St, South Gladstone
If you see anything suspicious contact Police Link 131444 or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.