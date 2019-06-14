Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TARGETTED: West Gladstone has been the hardest hit by thieves this week.
TARGETTED: West Gladstone has been the hardest hit by thieves this week. Contributed
Crime

REVEALED: Streets broken into by thieves in Gladstone

liana walker
by
14th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WEST Gladstone has been the target of thieves in the region in the past seven days.

Both property and a vehicle have been broken into in the suburb.

Gladstone Police Senior Sergeant Wayne Butcher said although it had been a quieter week there were still a lot of sneak breaks into unlocked cars and doors.

He urged residents to call Crime stoppers (1800333000) or Police Link (131444) with information on suspects or information that will help solve property matters.

The following streets had property or vehicles broken into in the last week:

Fowler St, West Gladstone (Vehicle)

Toolooa St, South Gladstone

Ashbrook Court, New Auckland

Rosella St, West Gladstone

Michel Place, Telina

Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central

break and enter break ins crime gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Woman airlifted to hospital south of Gladstone

    premium_icon Woman airlifted to hospital south of Gladstone

    News The on-board critical care paramedic and doctor treated the woman after 11.30am

    • 14th Jun 2019 4:31 PM
    Man attacks Domino's manager over 'poor' pizza quality

    premium_icon Man attacks Domino's manager over 'poor' pizza quality

    News He said something about needing money for his drug dealer.

    WIN named a finalist at the Queensland Training Awards

    premium_icon WIN named a finalist at the Queensland Training Awards

    News Project officer talks about success in program