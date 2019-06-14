REVEALED: Streets broken into by thieves in Gladstone

TARGETTED: West Gladstone has been the hardest hit by thieves this week.

WEST Gladstone has been the target of thieves in the region in the past seven days.

Both property and a vehicle have been broken into in the suburb.

Gladstone Police Senior Sergeant Wayne Butcher said although it had been a quieter week there were still a lot of sneak breaks into unlocked cars and doors.

He urged residents to call Crime stoppers (1800333000) or Police Link (131444) with information on suspects or information that will help solve property matters.

The following streets had property or vehicles broken into in the last week:

Fowler St, West Gladstone (Vehicle)

Toolooa St, South Gladstone

Ashbrook Court, New Auckland

Rosella St, West Gladstone

Michel Place, Telina

Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central