REVEALED: Staggering RBT numbers for Road Safety Week

A CENTRAL Queensland top cop has revealed the staggering number of Roadside Breath Tests which were conducted during Road Safety Week.

Last week, a whopping 3,110 RBTs were conducted throughout the Gladstone region which included towns as far west as Moura and east as Agnes Water.

As a result, seven drink drivers were detected, with the Officer in Charge of Calliope road policing unit saying that was on average with the rest of the state.

"State average is about one in 200, so that actually is pretty good," Senior Seargent Shaune English said.

"However, it is seven too many."

Sgt. English recalled the year 1989 when the random breath testing came in and how in the 31 years since they were still catching people drink driving.

"Drink driving is one of the fatal five because when you look at a large number of your fatal crash statistics, it features as the main cause a lot," he said.

"I think the number is up around 25 per cent of fatalities, there is alcohol involved.

Sgt. English said there were a number of reasons why people made the decision to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

"Some people just miscalculate, they've had two or three drinks and miscount thinking they are right but they are our lower counts," he said.

"Some people have a big night and then get up and drive the next day, forgetting that you have to wait for the alcohol to leave your system.

"Then you have some people who just don't care, they don't want to walk home so they are going to drive and don't care."

Mr English said QPS had a clear message for those who were indecisive about whether to get behind the wheel or not after drinking.

"If in doubt don't," he said.