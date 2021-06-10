REVEALED: Spring in the Vale Music Festival line-up drops

A Central Queensland music festival will return in August and promised to be another mesmerising display of international and Australian talent.

Spring in the Vale was a Music Festival with a difference, held on a picturesque grazing property near the town of Agnes Water/1770.

The festival will bring in talent from Queensland abroad, as well as showcasing gifted local acts,

It will be an all-ages BYO and camping festival held at Kenmay family farm in Miriam Vale.

Spring in the Vale 2021, will be held on August 28 (with overnight camping) and will showcase National and International quality musical acts.

There will also be workshops and exhibitions from other artists, and stalls from local businesses, including a ukulele workshop, jewellery and painting exhibitions and food stalls.

In 2019, the festival brought over 100 attendees from outside the region, which helped to promote the area and its businesses, and this year it was hoped there would be a bigger turnout than ever.

In a regional town and as an all-ages event, Spring in the Vale is a rare occasion for people who wouldn’t often be able to see quality live music, to get out and do so.

Tickets for this boutique festival are extremely affordable, but also limited.

Get in quick to purchase pre-sale day tickets here for only $35 ($45 to purchase on the day) and here for camping.

Camping will be available the night of the festival, as well as the night after and week leading up – if you want to extend your getaway.

The acts for this year’s line-up include:

AYLA – Having toured Nationally with Kate Miller-Heidke and Kim Churchill, and having worked with producers and co-writers including Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack, Birds of Tokyo’s Glenn Sarangapanny and Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles, AYLA will soon be releasing her debut album.

Bearfoot – “Sweat-drenched, high-energy sharing performances and catchy melodies over deep grooves are their speciality.” Bearfoot are no strangers to the festival stage, having performed Woodford, Caloundra, BIGSOUND and Big Pineapple Festivals.

Big Blue Eyes – “A diehard music fan from an early age, Ryan blends his heavy influence of Australian indie-rock staples with his knack for groove and hooks, to bring his own fresh and invigorating sound to the table.” Big Blue Eyes will be releasing their debut album in July.

Ella Fence – “Award-winning songwriter and performer Ella Fence is a power-femme genre-bending artist who has toured and performed in USA, Berlin, England (including Great Escape Festival, Alternative Escape), Canada (Canadian Music Week), and Norway, as well

nationally across Australia.”

Sailing in Space – “Often infectious with an energy that is out of this world, a Sailing In Space show always challenges the concept of Pop Norms, leaving audiences both bemused and breathless and thrilled.”

Sue-Anne Stewart – “A powerful fusion of roots and folk that reaches deep into your soul”. Sue-Anne has performed shows in Australia, Europe, Canada and the U.S. She has also graced stages with the likes of Ash Grunwald, Mat McHugh (The Beautiful Girls), Bobby Alu and Sandi Thom.

WaxySoup – “WaxySoup are a local Agnes Water Blues rock soul musical trio. Great grooves and harmonies to pass the afternoon / evening away.”

Willa\Mai – “Willa\Mai is the brand-new joint project of artists, Alvy Willa and Calan Mai. Fusing elements of storytelling folk with electronic production and synth pop.”

Festival Tix are available HERE, camping tickets HERE and more information on the event’s Facebook page HERE.

Listen to a Spotify playlist of Spring in the Vale artists HERE.

