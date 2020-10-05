REVEALED: Six of the dumbest Gladdy crimes committed

Here are some of Gladdy’s dumbest and bizarre offenders.

Here are some of Gladdy’s dumbest and bizarre offenders.

FROM a Gladstone man who was caught three times pooing in public, to a woman breaching her DVO while in labour, here are six Gladstone residents caught committing dumb or bizarre crimes.

---

Lost man urinated on McDonald’s sign, broke menu display

A GLADSTONE man urinated on a McDonald’s sign before damaging the drive-through signs.

Damien Allan Fitzpatrick, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on June 29 to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court that at the Kin Kora McDonalds, Fitzpatrick urinated on the entry sign before loitering around the entrance for about 10 minutes.

The court was told Fitzpatrick went to the drive-through and loitered around, before kicking the rear of the menu sign multiple times, causing the screen to crack which made it inoperable.

Snr Const Spargo said Fitzpatrick pushed over the intercom causing it to fall to the ground and rip from its base, breaking the connecting wires, before damaging another menu screen causing it to crack.

He said police located Fitzpatrick nearby when Fitzpatrick told police he asked McDonald’s staff on the intercom where he was and when they didn’t reply he “lost it” and began punching things.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client had recently changed medication and had been drinking which didn’t mix well and Fitzpatrick had little recollection of the incident.

Fitzpatrick was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond and ordered to pay restitution of $3556.30

A conviction was not recorded.

Mum-to-be breaches protection order while giving birth

A GLADSTONE woman sent threatening texts to her partner because she was in labour and her partner was not there.

The woman, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on June 29 to contravening a police protection notice.

The court heard the woman sent multiple threatening text messages and Facebook messages to the aggrieved.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the reason his client sent the texts was she was in an 18-hour labour and was having difficulty giving birth.

Mr Pepito said she had been “been sending texts out of frustration” as the man was supposed to be with her during the labour.

No conviction was recorded.

Prison release drinks put CQ man back in jail

A CELEBRATION for getting out of jail, which then got out of control, landed a Rolleston man back behind bars.

Timothy Michael McFarlanepleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on May 29 to two serious assaults of police officer, two assault police on licensed premises, two obstruct police on licensed premise, obstruct police, common assault while adversely affected by intoxicating substance, commit public nuisance on licensed premises and taking liquor onto or away from premises subject to subsidiary on-premises licence.

His defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the 32-year-old’s most serious assault happened as police were putting him into a van.

She said in McFarlane’s drunken state he was flailing his legs, striking an officer in the throat, but he wasn’t aiming or attempting to hurt anyone.

She said the offending began when McFarlane was released from prison and decided he’d be fine to have a drink or two given he’d been in custody, despite previous issues with alcohol.

“He very quickly learned that that’s not the case,” Ms Ditchfield said.

“He has little recollection of the entire incident.”

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he was concerned the initial offending had occurred on a train, which would have caused distress to witnesses.

Ms Ditchfield said McFarlane was extremely remorseful once he sobered up, even apologising to her for having to see the footage.

“He’s lovely guy until he’s on the grog,” she said, quoting a police officer.

He had planned to live in Rolleston with his parents, who had already told the only pub in town McFarlane was not to be served alcohol on the premises or takeaway.

McFarlane was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, eligible for parole on August 28.

Man caught taking a dump on CCTV at Ports office

A GLADSTONE man was caught on three occasions defecating in public in a garden bed outside the Gladstone Ports Corporation building.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merilyn Hoskins said the offender – David Maxwell Forrest – also lit up a cigarette while publicly relieving himself on Yarroon St.

Forrest, 62, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on October 29 to one count of the indecent act in a public place.

The court was told on three occasions between July 7 and August 19, Forrest was caught on CCTV dropping his pants outside the GPC building to relieve himself onto a garden bed.

Sgt Hoskins said GPC staff approached police with CCTV footage and high resolution images of Forrest caught in the act at 3.30-4am each day.

On August 28 police attended Forrest’s home where they interviewed him about the offending.

Forrest told police he regularly walked in the area and suffered from a health issue.

Forrest told police he was out of public view despite the location being across the road from the Reef Hotel and adjacent to a public carpark.

Sgt Hoskins asked Forrest to present something from his doctor about the health condition but he could not produce anything.

Sgt Hoskins said police asked Forrest if he would consider changing his walking route and Forrest told officers he had not.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client did not reach a public toilet in time on each occasion.

Mr Pepito told the court Forrest had since changed his habits.

“Now he does his business before he goes for a walk,” Mr Pepito said.

The court was told Forrest had a criminal history.

He was fined $750 and a conviction was recorded.

Urine-soaked mat and bottle of yellow liquid left at door

A 31-YEAR-OLD man couldn’t remember what happened the night before he left a front door mat soaked and a bottle with a yellow liquid at the door.

James Joshua Edwards pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on June 9 to public nuisance and breach of bail.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court that on May 15 several witnesses called police regarding a disturbance at a Kin Kora address.

Mr Boyd said police located Edwards, who was intoxicated and unsteady on his feet, banging on a door and saying “if you don’t let me in I’m going to bang the door down and get violent and I’ll hospitalise you”.

Edwards told police he was “trying to see a friend” and didn’t mean to cause any disturbance.

He was taken to the watch-house and released the next day with the bail condition he was not to be within 20m of the residence.

The court was told that on May 17 police went to the residence in relation to a “suspicious package” left at the door. On arrival they found a door mat soaked with urine and located a plastic bottle with a yellow liquid inside it.

The informant told police the night before Edwards had attended the address and banged on the door demanding to be let in.

Edwards told police he could not remember what happened the night before but did recall knocking on the door.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said the yellow liquid in the bottle was the wine her client had been drinking.

She said Edwards had difficulty with the bail conditions as he lived in the same complex as the complainant.

Edwards was sentenced to 12 months’ probation. A conviction was recorded.

Pandemic no excuse to breach bail

A MAN who allegedly breached his bail conditions 12 times was unsure if he was allowed to go to the police station due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ivan Gerrald Steven Doyle applied for bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court May 13, which was objected to by police.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey asked defence lawyer Brandon Selic how he was going to make sure his client was going to turn up to court.

“Where’s he going to stay, at your place?” Mr Manthey said.

Mr Selic said his client’s breaches were failing to report and reason for the breaches was “fear over the pandemic”.

“He was unsure if he was allowed to attend the police station,” Mr Selic said.

“He also got a reprimand while out in public from the police.”

He said his client admitted he should have phoned the police station.

“He couldn’t report but he could go out in public?” Mr Manthey said.

“One leg each side of a barb wire fence.”

Doyle’s bail was refused and he was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court on Friday.