Gladstone Regional Council at the 2020/21 Council Budget meeting.
Council News

Revealed: Six key projects in 2020/21 Gladstone budget

Jacobbe McBride
7th Jul 2020 10:25 AM
SUPPLEMENTING the Gladstone Regional Council’s budget announcement of a rates freeze for the 2020/21 financial year, key capital project have also been announced.

Mayor Matt Burnett said during these uncertain times, council was focused on building and maintaining capital assets.

“In order to support the standard of living in the Gladstone Region and seek opportunities to partner with our community, industry and other tiers of government to ensure our region remains a great place to work, live and play,” Cr Burnett said.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett reads out the key points in the 2020-21 council budget.
Key capital projects to be funded for the financial year include:

-$3.2m for Benaraby Landfill Cell Development

-$2.3m for building and electrical improvements at Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens

-$1.55m for gravel road resheeting

-$1.4m for bridge replacements at Gorge Road and John Clifford Way at Lowmead

-$730,000 for the Goondoon Street footpath renewal

-$690,000 for the Agnes Street carpark at Agnes Water

-$200,000 for safety improvements for Turkey Beach Road

Cr Burnett said continuing to grow partnerships with other levels of government and outside organisations was crucial in lowering the cost on ratepayers while navigating through a pandemic-induced downturn.

“External government funding will provide council with some support for the year ahead, allowing for service continuity and infrastructure spending to stimulate our economy,” Cr Burnett said.

“Council partners with both the State and Federal Governments, community groups, industry and other economic partners to ensure we are all well positioned to deliver the best outcomes for our community now and in the future.”

