Revealed: Several art events to receive $48k grant

Gladstone Regional Council. (Back) Chris Trevor, Chris Cameron, Rick Hansen (middle) Natalia Muzkat, Darryl Branthwaite, Desley O'Grady (front) Glenn Churchill, Mayor Matt Burnett and Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck outside the council chambers on April 14, 2020.

Several community art programs will share more than $48,000, thanks to a recent funding approval from Gladstone Regional Council.

In a general meeting on May 4, Gladstone Regional Council heard 11 applications were received for the Regional Arts Development Fund Round One for 2020-21.

Councillors voted unanimously to fund seven of the 11 applications.

Gladstone Independent Schools Music Association, Boyne Tannum Arts Business Community Association, Ping Carlyon, Sharon Hare, Kathryn Apel, Luke Graham and Rosedale State School will share $48,685.97 for art projects across the region.

General manager Community Development and Events Kylie Lee said a majority of the applications were of “very high calibre”.

Councillor Glenn Churchill said there never seemed to be enough money to go around to fund every application.

“In light of saying that we have a volunteer committee who spend from their own admission, days and reviewing to try and endeavour to deliver outcomes the applications are trying to deliver,” he said.

“The hours these volunteers put in reviewing and mentoring the applicants … they give all their time.”

As a condition of the funding, applicants are to include acknowledgment of traditional owners of the Gladstone Region as the Byellee, Gooreng Gooreng, Gurang and Taribelang Bunda people during these events.

Cr Churchill said it was a first for Gladstone Regional Council and RADF in partnership with the state government.

“It strengthens our commitment and activities to the reconciliation action plan,” he said.

“We’re asking those applicants that apply at some stage ensure there is acknowledgment of the traditional owners of the region and it’s done with sincerity.”

The events that received funds and how much:

Gladstone Independent Schools Music Association’s GISMA music workshop – $6170

Boyne Tannum Arts Business Community Association’s Video Clip Making Workshop and Showcase – $3120

Ping Carlyon’s Fly into art – $10,000

Sharon Hare’s CQ Fringe Festival Tour – phase 1 – $4969.97

Kathryn Apel’s Celebrating Our Stories – $5826

Luke Graham’s Sharko – $10,000

Rosedale State School’s Turraburra First Nations Cultural Camp – $8600

The events that didn’t receive funds:

Moogool Enterprises’s Wrapt in Mugul Creative Workshops

Maggie McMahon’s One Upon a Time in Gladstone

Travis Horsfall’s The Guitar Light Project

Haidee Wrench’s Wild-Craft Travelling Workshops