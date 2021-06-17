Revealed: ‘Ridiculous’ weapon used to murder Shane Bowden

Police have released details of a frightening weapon similar to the firearm used to murder Bowden as they announced a massive reward.

Police have released details of a frightening weapon similar to the firearm used to murder Bowden as they announced a massive reward.

SOMEONE could be a "quarter of a million dollars richer" if they can lead police to the murderers who shot a Gold Coast bikie 21 times with a machine pistol.

Speaking in Surfers Paradise on Thursday, Queensland Police South Eastern Regional Crime Coordinator Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said he was confident a new $250,000 reward would encourage elements of the criminal underworld to come forward with new information about the slaying of Finks bikie Shane Bowden, 48.

Bowden was sprayed with bullets as he drove into the garage of his Cox Rd, Pimpama unit just after midnight on October 12 last year.

Shane Bowden outside Southport Courthouse. Picture: Tertius Pickard

"We are hoping the announcement of the Queensland Government's reward of $250,000 for information that leads to the conviction of the person, or persons, found to be responsible for Shane's murder will bring in new leads for detectives," he said.

"In addition to the reward, an appropriate indemnity from prosecution will be recommended for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the crime, who first gives such information."

Picture released by police of a machine pistol similar to the firearm used to murder Shane Bowden on the Gold Coast. Picture: QPS.

Picture released by police of a machine pistol similar to the firearm used to murder Shane Bowden on the Gold Coast. Picture: QPS.

Police have also released images of a machine pistol, essentially a machine gun, similar to the firearm used to murder Bowden

"A weapon like that is ridiculous. There is no lawful excuse to have one of them unless you're a member of the ADF (Australian Defence Force)," Det Supt Smith said.

Police examining the driveway where Bowden was fatally shot. Picture: Glenn Hampson

He said Bowden had been shot 21 times and no one deserved to die so violently, no matter their criminal ties or background.

"We should always care about any violence. It doesn't matter what walk of life you come from, no one deserves to die in this manner, and I think it's important we all understand that and we step forward, get those people responsible bought before the courts," Det Supt Smith said.

"Mr Bowden has been shot 21 times, so that's a significant amount of damage to a person."

He was confident police would track down those responsible for Bowden's death and said police still had a number of persons of interest in their sights, particularly from the Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG).

Det Supt Smith said he believed the reward was large enough to tempt criminals with salient information about the brutal suburban murder to come forward.

South Eastern Regional Crime Coordinator Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith, at a press conference at Surfers Paradise, appealing for more information and providing an update on the reward posted for information on the murder of Shane Bowden. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

Bowden was shot multiple times as he was driving into the garage of his Cox Rd, Pimpama unit shortly after midnight on October 12 last year, following a late-night session at the gym.

Gold Coast police revealed two men dressed in hoodies had been lying in wait in a nearby vacant lot in the hours leading up to the slaying.

The 48-year-old underworld heavyweight - a long-time member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang and one-time Mongols gang convert - survived an attempt on his life in Victoria before he moved back to the Coast and was gunned down.

Bowden was a well-known participant in the Coast Ballroom Blitz punch-up at a public kickboxing event in 2006, one of the biggest and most widely publicised bikie brawls the city has ever seen.

Mongol bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Supplied

No one has been charged with Bowden's murder, which is believed to be linked to an internal feud within the Mongols.

Shortly before his death, in September, Bowden was accused of flying into Queensland while knowingly infected by the coronavirus.

But on October 1, 2020 he was ultimately fined just $750 by a Coast magistrate for making a false statement on his border pass.

Coast Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said after the slaying: "He's basically driven into his driveway, hasn't even got out of his car and he's been executed."

Originally published as Revealed: 'Ridiculous' weapon used to murder Shane Bowden