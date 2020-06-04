REVEALED: Reopening date for Art Gallery and Museum

ART: Ken Done at the opening of his exhibit. Picture: Mike Richards Photography

Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum will be reopening their doors from this Saturday with several exhibitions on display, including one from iconic Australian artist Ken Done.

GRAGM was closed in March following advice from the Queensland and Australian Governments in relation to the COVID-19 health emergency.

Recent updates to the Queensland Government’s Roadmap to Easing COVID-19 Restrictions has allowed GRAGM to open sooner than expected.

The facility’s opening hours will remain from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and Gladstone Regional Council asks visitors adhere to social distancing guidelines while inside the building.

Cleaning measures are in place and up to 20 people are allowed in the venue at one time.

Following the shortened exhibition time due to COVID-19, visitors will have another opportunity to view Ken Done’s Paintings You Probably Haven’t Seen: Selected Works 2000 – 2017 alongside Ping Carlyon: Our Shining Stars and Communications Through Time.

Gladstone Region Councillor and Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) chair Glenn Churchill said now was the perfect time for people to view Ken Done’s exhibition if they previously missed out.

“The Ken Done exhibition brings together a vivid collection of recent and mostly unseen work,” Cr Churchill said.

“Ping Carlyon’s exhibition Our Shining Stars celebrates the sporting heroes of our community.

“Ping’s attention to detail in her works are striking, bringing the subjects to life on the paper, and she will be adding digital films to this experience over the coming weeks.

“The Communications Through Time exhibition looks back at the fascinating communication objects the gallery and museum hold in the community collection.

“This ranges from a Morse code machine, dial phones, cellular telephones and some early examples of personal and governmental computers.”

Please visit www.gragm.qld.gov.au for more information about the exhibitions on display Gladstone Region Art Gallery and Museum.