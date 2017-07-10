REVEALED: Region's unemployment rate second highest in Qld

THERE has been little relief for Gladstone region job seekers in the past three months with the area suffering the second highest unemployment rate in the state.

The Fitzroy region's unemployment rate was 7.1% in June, recently released quarterly figures reveal.

The Australian Government statistics show that Fitzroy, which includes Rockhampton and Gladstone, had 11,569 people looking for work in June.

Fitzroy's 7.1% unemployment rate in June was the second highest in the state, with Townsville the worst at 10.1%.

The region's unemployment rate has gradually risen since September 2015 when it was 9,810.

The quarterly unemployment data shows almost 300 Fitzroy people have found work since March when there was 11,838 people out of work.

Month/year # of unemployed in Fitzroy September 2015 9,810 December 2015 10,105 March 2016 11,147 June 2016 11,392 September 2016 11,345 December 2016 11,325 March 2017 11,838 June 2017 11,569

A summary of financial benefits received by Gladstone residents aged between 15 and 64 in June shows that 3550 people depend on the unemployment payment Newstart, better known as the dole.

The June statistics show there are almost 2000 Gladstone people receiving a disability support pension and 1276 benefit from a single parenting payment.

There are 600 people receiving the youth allowance in Gladstone, a payment to help people under 24 who are studying, an apprentice, live away from home or are looking for full time work.

The number of residents receiving Newstart in Rockhampton is almost double that of Gladstone, with 6470 benefiting from the unemployment payment of around $535.60 a fortnight.

In comparison, Mackay's unemployment rate has dropped to 5.5% and Wide Bay and the Sunshine Coast is 6.7%.

Australia's unemployment rate for the June quarter was 5.5%.