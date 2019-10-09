REVEALED: Region’s $102m international industry

ABOUT 140,000 international tourists spent more than $102 million in the Southern Great Barrier Reef during the past 12 months, new research found.

New data to be released today from the International Visitor Survey reveals the number of tourists visiting the area has increased during the past year.

It said to the 12 months to June this year, about 141,000 international tourists touched down in the SGBR, compared to 140,000 last year.

However it is lower than the number of visitors who holidayed in the area between December 2016 and 2017, when there were 151,000 international tourists visiting the SGBR, which spans from Bundaberg to Gladstone.

The Tourism Research Australia data showed 2.3 million domestic tourists spent more than $1.2 billion during that period in the area. Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said residents should be proud of the latest data.

"We know many locals rely on this industry to put food on the table," he said.

"Growth in the tourism industry will have great flow-on effects for other Gladstone businesses as well. The numbers we're hearing today will be music to locals' ears."

Mr Butcher said it was great news on the back of additional cruise ships berthing in the region and the $29 million investment for East Shores Stage 1B.

The new data also comes one month ahead of the reopening of Wilson Island, near Heron Island, as an exclusive adults-only holiday destination.