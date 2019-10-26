Menu
Gladstone police Constable Matt Walsh in front of Gladstone's first ever fixed speed and red light camera.
REVEALED: Red light and speed infringements

26th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
MORE than one in every 1000 vehicles monitored by Gladstone’s red-light camera has received an infringement notice this year.

Since January 1033 notices have been issued for the camera at the Glenlyon St and Tank St intersection.

Of those were 177 for red-light infringements and 856 for speeding infringements.

A total of 822,975 vehicles have been monitored by the camera.

Since the camera started operating the number of infringements has significantly decreased.

In January there were 23 and 142 red light and speeding infringements respectively, where as in August there were 18 and 81.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said this was typical for new cameras.

“A higher detection rate in the initial months of operations can be observed with a new camera site; with the aim of it decreasing as a result of camera operations reinforcing behaviour that supports road safety,” she said.

The quietest month was July with 12 and 57 red light and speeding infringements while March was the busiest with 28 and 148 infringements respectively.

