Revealed: Qld’s richest real estate suburbs, regions

CoreLogic has revealed Qld's priciest suburbs. Clockwise (from top) 12 Malcom st, Hawthorne; 281 Grassdale Rd, Gumdale; “Tarranalma’’, Clayfield; the Roberts family outside their Alice River house near Townsville.

With house prices on the rise, Queensland is in the midst of the kind of real estate boom that hasn’t been seen in years.

CoreLogic Head of Research, Eliza Owen, said the nearly unprecedented surge in values had been driven by multiple factors.

“Demand has been particularly strong across the house segment, where quarterly growth in Brisbane house values (6.2 per cent) was more than double that of unit value increases (3 per cent),’’ Ms Owen said.

“The same trend has been seen across the rest of Queensland, though with a smaller differential — house values rose 6.3 per cent compared with a 5.5 per cent uplift in units.

“Very low mortgage rates have been a key driving factor of higher property values, alongside the swift recovery in economic activity amid eased social distancing.

“Throughout much of 2020, first home buyers also contributed significantly to demand, spurred by the introduction of the first home loan deposit scheme, the Homebuilder scheme and Queensland’s Regional Home Building Boost grant.’’

Queensland's rock star real estate agents: Simon Caulfield and his wife Courtney Caulfield are a part of Queensland's elite top real estate agents.

Here is a list of the state’s richest suburbs and regional towns, measured by median house prices.*

Topping the list at a cool $1.9 million is riverfront cafe and restaurant hub Teneriffe, with a bunch of “old money’’ inner north suburbs close behind.

But outside Brisbane, Sunshine Beach came close to pipping Teneriffe with a median price of $1.89 million.

The Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast each have 10 suburbs where median house prices are more than $1 million.

BRISBANE (NORTHSIDE)

Teneriffe Wharf apartments in 1996. The conversion of the old woolstores into luxury apartments turbocharged house prices in the suburb.

TENERIFFE

Until a few decades ago this was a rundown, non-residential part of town left behind after its grand woolstores fell into disuse.

But then smart developers realised those old woolstores, just across the street from the Brisbane River, could be turned into luxury units.

An influx of cafes, restaurants and the super popular riverfront boardwalk, plus proximity to the CBD, have propelled houses to a Queensland-topping median price of $1.91 million.

Hamilton Reach with Hamilton Hill in the background. The “castle’’ on top of the hill, Toorak House, is one of Brisbane’s grandest homes. Picture: Liam Kidston.

HAMILTON

One of a cluster of “old money’’ inner north suburbs, it boasts grand colonial homesteads that change hands for $10 million-plus.

It will be interesting to see if controversial new flight paths can put a dent in the whopping $1.8 million median house price.

Early morning trackwork at Eagle Fam racecourse. Ascot takes its name from the famous English home of horse racing. Picture: David Clark

ASCOT

Another old money hangout boasting sprawling mega mansions, it has been the favoured suburb for billionaires and millionaires for a century.

Being handy to the racetrack, and a long strip of top notch eateries on Racecourse Rd, certainly doesn’t hurt.

Expect to have $1.73 million in your pocket for a median-priced home.

The opulent interior of "Tarranalma", a Victorian mansion in Clayfield.

CLAYFIELD

Also a fave with Brisbane’s wealthiest people, it boasts one of Brisbane’s elite private schools, closeness to the airport, Chermside shopping centre and the CBD among other attractions.

With a median price of $1.32 million, it has been a reliable investment for many decades.

Sarah Harpham with five-year-old Clancy at Wilston State School. Some parents camp out to ensure their child secures a place. Picture: Richard Walker

WILSTON

If you live on the hill, you won’t find a house anywhere close to the suburb’s $1.32 million median.

The state school which shares the suburb’s name is so sought-after parents camp out overnight to secure a place for little Johnny and Sarah.

BRISBANE (EASTSIDE)

A Citycat zips past Bulimba riverfront homes. Picture: Richard Walker

BULIMBA

One of three adjacent riverfront suburbs where houses once went for a song, it shook off its rough reputation several decades ago after the wharfies moved out.

It is now centred around one of Brisbane’s best restaurant and coffee shop strips, and the grand old Queenslanders are on big blocks.

The median here is a pricey $1.47 million.

12 Malcolm St is typical of the gracious homes ot be found in Hawthorne.

HAWTHORNE

With a median currently of $1.43 million, and several decades of spectacular price growth behind it, you would think this is a safe bet to park your life’s savings.

But the new flight paths have hammered this pocket, and we are still in a COVID aircraft slump.

Time will tell what will happen.

Projectionist Nathan McNamara at Hawthorne Cinema. The suburb has two great cinemas, and much more to offer. Picture: Anthony Weate

BALMORAL

As well as big old houses on lovely big blocks, it boasts not one, but two historic cinemas in the area plus prestigious Lourdes Hill College.

The character building code has luckily kept the spread of ugly unit projects to a minimum.

Traffic is a big issue these days, as is aircraft noise, but it is still one of Brisbane’s best suburbs, which is reflected in the $1.24 million median price.

Nice. 281 Grassdale Rd, Gumdale.

GUMDALE

Originally known as Mossdale after a local grazing property, few people have heard of it.

But leafy Gumdale has a hefty $1.1m median house price, in part because of the large land parcels and big homes.

The last Census put its population at only 2000 souls, but it is gradually densifying.

This property at 847-851 West Mount Cotton Rd, Sheldon, is typical of the sprawling properties in the suburb.

SHELDON

The rural residential suburb just pips the magic $1 million mark for median house prices.

Backing on to large areas of bush which still have koalas, it is a tranquil retreat from the stresses of modern life.

Mike Freebairn at the marina in Manly. Picture: Peter Cronin

MANLY

Don’t expect to find a house for the $931,000 median near the waterfront.

This is a glorious suburb with kilometres of bayside promenades, fish and chipperies, parks and more.

A century ago this was where Brisbane’s elite had holiday houses.

20 Nile Cl, Wakerley.

WAKERLEY

Another suburb near Gumdale and Belmont, bushland and sprawling properties are the reason behind its healthy $878,000 median.

The fact it’s only a five to 10 minute drive to Manly and a picnic by the Moreton Bay foreshore has not hurt its appeal.

It has been a consistently good growth performer in recent years.

Dennis Formiatti in action at Belmont Shooting Complex. The suburb is renowned for the shooting range, but its palatial homes are the real drawcard. Picture: Regi Varghese

BELMONT

Best known for a rifle range, Belmont is less well known for some pretty palatial homes.

Blocks here can be huge, there’s loads of bushland and a generally peaceful atmosphere, which is why you need to hand over $818,000 for a median-priced home.

Local resident Rich Shrosbery wants to help put Lota back on the map and believes its a forgotten suburb on the bayside. Picture: Renae Droop

LOTA

Until recently a sleepy little backwater, canny buyers have recently woken up to its beautiful bayside attractions.

Blocks are large, and so are the houses which go for a median of $785,000.

This is great place to bring up a family.

Sisters Lara Kennedy, 5, and Lucy Kennedy, 6, getting excited for the Brisbane Kite Festival. Wynnum is known for its water views and festivals. Picture: Tara Croser

WYNNUM

Another glorious waterfront suburb with a long, long history among the wealthy and holiday-makers in the days before the Gold and Sunshine coasts took off.

It boasts one of the biggest yacht marinas in Australia, great waterfront promenades, parks and more.

The median is $756,000, but you won’t find much under that mark and good stock is way more expensive.

BRISBANE (WESTSIDE)

Abbey Pearson, Sarah Nilson and Prue Dellar at the University of Queensland. The uni is a major driver of house prices. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

ST LUCIA

The University of Queensland originally was the driver for the huge prices in this up-market pocket of Brisbane.

But a lot of non-academic families have moved in over the past two decades, attracted by very high-quality architect-designed residences.

It’s riverfront, has a vibrant retail “village’’ and great public and private schools. Say no more.

The median is $1.53 million.

Julie Smith, President of the Pullenvale Progress Association, at the Community Hall where pineapples were packed in the suburb’s farming days. It’s now the social hub of the community. Picture: David Clark

PULLENVALE

Once Brisbane’s salad bowl, with pineapple and dairy farms dotted among the bush, it is now home to a large chunk of the city’s multi-millionaires.

Expect huge sprawling one-level homes on massive green blocks with big gum trees.

The median price is $1.44 million.

67 Laurel Ave, Chelmer, one of the grand residences in what is considered Brisbane’s most beautiful street.

CHELMER

Riverfront Chelmer is one of Brisbane’s oldest suburbs and still has many of its loveliest Queenslanders.

Arguably two of the city’s most beautiful streets — Laurel Ave and Longman Ave — are the jewels in the crown.

There's a historic cinema and great restaurants on Honour Ave as well, but peak hour traffic across Walter Taylor Bridge is a nightmare.

Median: $1.33 million.

Govenor Paul de Jersey and his wife Kaye at Government House, Paddington. The suburb’s prices have exploded.

PADDINGTON

Once a rough as guts working class suburb, in the past three decades it has boomed, and boomed and boomed.

Price growth of 10 per cent-plus has been achieved almost every year in the past five years and looks set to keep on going.

Strong character controls have protected its lovely Queenslanders and narrow, hilly streetscapes which include the grand Governor’s residence on Fernberg Rd.

The median is $1.3 million.

Tamara Cantwell with Milo the Barn Owl at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, the best known attraction in Fig Tree Pocket. Picture: Tara Croser

FIG TREE POCKET

A sprawling riverfront, mostly rural residential suburb formed by a long bend in the Brisbane River, the former farmland now has houses with a median price of $1.28 million.

It’s a long drive from pretty much everywhere, but once you’re home it’s heaven.

Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary is a major local attraction.

Riders at the Brookfield Show, the highlight on the suburb’s social calendar.

BROOKFIELD

Another former farm area (once loggers had cleaned out the best trees which were turned into many of Brisbane’s Queenslanders), the median here is $1.25 million.

It still has a wonderful semi rural, village feel centred on the historic showgrounds.

49 Thomas Street, Auchenflower.

AUCHENFLOWER

Despite low-lying parts occasionally going under in floods, most recently in 2011, this suburb has experienced exponential growth with the median now a whopping $1.2 million.

Nearby is Rosalie Village, which boasts one of Brisbane’s best delis, a boutique cinema and a bunch of good restaurants.

Milton State School, one suburb over, is among the best in Queensland.

BRISBANE (SOUTHSIDE)

Coorparoo Square helped boost house prices in the suburb. Picture: Renae Droop

COORPAROO

Until about a decade ago this was one of those older, daggier Brisbane suburbs that got overrun by ugly brick six packs.

Then smart people realised it is 5km from the CBD, has great bus and rail connections and is close to highly-regarded Churchie, Villanova, Loretto College and Mt Carmel schools.

Once the Coorparoo Square came along, it really took off.

You pretty much have to be a millionaire (last figures put the median at $965k) to get into the market there now.

96 Lexton St, Stretton.

STRETTON

On the border of Logan, it’s about as far south as you get in Brissie.

Big, leafy blocks, family friendly (lots of roundabouts to slow down cars) and 20 minutes to the airport.

Freeway sound barriers would be helpful in some bits. The median for houses is now a tad over $900k.

A koala in Toohey Forest Park. Picture: Glenn Hunt/The Australian

TARRAGINDI

Another formerly old and daggy ‘burb that has taken off like the proverbial rocket, with the median now north of $880,000.

If you don’t have to go to work in peak hour, you can barrel down the 10km to the city on the M1 in under 10 minutes.

Near Toohey Forest and the well regarded Wellers Hill State School.

Holland Park is handy to the CBD.

HOLLAND PARK

Most blocks are 600sqm even though it’s 6km from South Bank, Stones Corner and all those fun places.

Scenic Whites Hill reserve is great for walking and koala spotting and it’s handy having Greenslopes hospital so close.Expect to pay a median of $795,000.

4 Gammon Pl.

PARKINSON

A neighbour to Stretton, it’s got shops, pools, gyms, medical centres and all the rest plus leafy blocks and friendly faces.

The median is $730,000, so pretty good for all that.

REDLAND

Point Lookout is one of the few suburbs in the world where you can see whales.

POINT LOOKOUT

You could still buy an old fibro holiday home here in the ‘80s for a song.

These days, the epicentre of Straddie’s tourist boom has homes fetching a median of $863,000.

Only problem is, don’t buy in if you want to get out quickly.

Houses change hands easily in a boom market, but in normal times properties can take a year or more to shift.

Raby Esp, Ormiston.

ORMISTON

Not as densely packed or as well known as its canal estate neighbour Raby Bay, homes here go for a median of $831,000.

Shopping, pubs and takeaways etc are at nearby Alexandra Hills, and scenic Wellington Point is just to the north.

Marine biologist David Milton with bird enthusiast Sandra Harding at Toondah Harbour in Cleveland. Picture: Renae Droop

CLEVELAND

Once a forgotten, out-of-the-way Bayside suburb, recent subdivisions have turbocharged prices which have now reached a median of $749,000.

It’s the gateway to the Bay islands and has plenty of bush and koalas — for now.

LOGAN

32 Plantagenet Ct, Forestdale.

FORESTDALE

At the northern end of bustling Logan City, it’s popular with retirees or families with older children.

No public transport, shocking internet connection and poor walkability have done nothing to dent the relatively high $728,000 median price.

If you like green and relaxing, this is the place for you.

Aspect acreage estate at Buccan. Picture: Above Photography

BUCCAN

One of Logan’s acreage areas, it’s a great place to relax once you get home from workplaces or school, neither of which can be found in the suburb itself.

But now that Yarrabilba is booming it is no longer that far from shopping and other services.

The median is $720,000.

Industrial Underwood has bloomed.

UNDERWOOD

Long considered an ugly light industrial area, in recent times the suburb has blossomed.

Median prices are now a healthy $678,000.

Access is first class, being adjacent to the M1. Many people work locally so they don’t have to battle the horrendous daily jam on the freeway into Brisbane.

Flash properties like 4 Hoylake Ct are common in upmarket Cornubia.

CORNUBIA

Dotted with big, flash homes in a green hilly location, you can easily pay way over a million for a property in this suburb.

The median is actually a surprisingly affordable $653,000, however.

GOLD COAST

First home buyers Katrina Freeman and Harrison Hynd, enjoying a late afternoon at Mermaid Beach. Picture Glenn Hampson

MERMAID BEACH

Famous for one of the ritziest oceanfront streets in the country, it is no surprise the median house price is an eye-watering $1.66 million.

Up until the ‘80s prices were still reasonable, but a rash of mega mansions have firmly put the suburb on the map.

Aerial view of Bundall business precinct. Picture: CB Richard Ellis

BUNDALL

Busy, central and built up, if you’re after access to good schools and professional hubs this is the place for you.

Despite being inland, the median price is still $1.41 million.

A canal estate behind Rebecca Ct and Sunshine Blvd. Picture: Scott Powick

BROADBEACH WATERS

Set back from its beachside neighbour in a quiet pocket, this canal estate has a mix of retirees, young families and in-betweeners.

Very low crime area.

Median price is $1.4 million.

132 Port Jackson Blvd, Clear Island Waters.

CLEAR ISLAND WATERS

Another canal estate, next to Broadbeach Waters, it also is very quiet, safe and close to Pacific Fair, Robina Town Centre and the Q Super Centre.

All that means the median price is a sizeable $1.29 million.

Scenic Currumbin Valley. Picture: Scott Powick

CURRUMBIN VALLEY

Once upon a time this was a rural community, then the urban hippies moved in and now there are a ton of stylish but eco-friendly homes.

Out of the way, so you have to drive everywhere, but people here like being far from it all.

It’s also expensive — $1.25 million.

SUNSHINE COAST

Sunshine Beach lifesaver Georgia McKinley (left).

SUNSHINE BEACH

The second-most expensive suburb in Queensland at $1.89 million, pipping even neighbouring Noosa Heads.

You get great ocean views, but be prepared to spend your free time washing off the salt blown in by the sea breezes. It corrodes everything.

There’s a long, long beach, a small village and of course Noosa and its delights are close by.

Walking along the Coastal Track in Noosa, a big draw for Noosa Heads residents. Picture: Tourism QLD/Jesse Lindemann

NOOSA HEADS

The playground of southerners for decades, it is no surprise the median here is a whopping $1.62 million.

Not a bad turnaround from a former fishing village notorious for its ferocious sandflies.

The controversial draining of a wetland to create Noosa Sound fixed the sandflies, and since then it has been a matter of trying to rein in creeping development.

So far, highrise is at a minimum, but traffic in the holidays, and parking, is an absolute shocker.

This property at 67 Orient Drive, Sunrise Beach, is typical of the suburb.

SUNRISE BEACH

A great hide-out for families. A bonus is that part of the beach is dog friendly.

There are two schools, a pool and tennis courts, small supermarket and cafe. All you really need.

But you have to part with a tidy $1.47 million.

Danielle and Andrew Miles enjoy a picnic on the Noosa River with children Airlie 7, and Toby 5. Picture: Lachie Millard

NOOSAVILLE

On the scenic Noosa River, there’s nothing sleepy now about the main strip which is lined with more than a kilometre of cafes, restaurants and holiday apartments.

Ideal for small children and retirees.

Median price is $1.46 million.

Former Broncos legend Walters now sells real estate in Minyama. Picture: Lachie Millard

MINYAMA

Set on the Mooloolah River, just back from the beach, this is a quiet place but with a cinema and shopping centre nearby.

Expect to pay $1.33 million.

MACKAY/WHITSUNDAY

Scenic Cannon Valley.

CANNON VALLEY

The gateway to the world-famous Whitsunday Islands, this lush suburb is (by southeast Qld standards) astounding value at $557,000 for a median home.

It’s far enough away from the waterfront tourist strip to be liveable.

24 Kensington Court, Glenella.

GLENELLA

Highly sought after by Mackay families for its modern homes and proximity to Mt Pleasant shopping centre and the CBD.

Despite the mining boom pushing up prices, the $504,000 median is reasonable.

Ooralea is one of the fastest moving suburbs in the region including this one on Salisbury St.

OORALEA

Never heard of it? Well, outside of Mackay, you wouldn’t be alone.

But if you’re a local this is the place to be. Close to Paget industrial hub, the uni and more, it attracts investors as well as families.

Median is $472,000.

Whitsunday Seagrass Watch volunteers conducting monitoring off Cannonvale Beach.

CANNONVALE

A neighbour to Cannon Valley, it is quieter but further from Airlie Beach/Shute Harbour.

Definitely more for families than investors.

The median is $467,000.

TOWNSVILLE

Carly Hall and Ethan Bressan from the Townsville SES abseil off Castle Hill. The suburb of the same name has glorious views. Picture: Evan Morgan

CASTLE HILL

If you live in the stinking hot far north, you want to live in this suburb if you can afford it.

Great sea views and cooling breezes.

In recent years cashed-up miners from Mount Isa have turbocharged the market and there are now plenty of jaw-dropping designer homes.

Median price is $883,000.

Townsville Triathlon and Multisport Festival competitor Brittany Saunders at North Ward, which boasts magnificent ocean frontage. Picture: Alix Sweeney

NORTH WARD

After Castle Hill, this has got to be the best place to live in Townsville.

Right on the Strand, which some years ago received a lavish makeover, it has a sensational outlook over the ocean to Maggie Island.

Just don’t go swimming there in summer (deadly stingers).

The $670,000 price tag is pretty good considering what’s on offer.

Trish Roberts with her children, Kai Leaney, 12, Zoe Leaney, 10, Emrys Roberts, 4, and Mabyn Roberts, 2, outside their new home in Alice River. Picture: Wesley Monts

ALICE RIVER

This inland suburb has a broad mix of demographic groups.

Investors have played a large part in driving up the median to $503,000.

Caro and Kingi, the new The Block couple from Townsville, at the Ellis Developments display home in Idalia. Picture: Evan Morgan

IDALIA

Ten minutes from the CBD, it is the newest and biggest development that close to town.

Expect all the usual conveniences.

Price is $457,000.

CAIRNS

A sustainable and environmentally friendly home in Goldsborough Valley.

GOLDSBOROUGH

This rural res area south of the city is a bit of a hike, but once you’re home it is magic.

Green like you’ve never seen. That’s because it rains. And rains and rains.

Blocks are big and smiles are wide. The median is $720,000.

Ana Aparicio and Nicolas Reverte enjoy a sunny day together at Palm Cove beach. Picture: Brendan Radke

PALM COVE

More tourist town than suburb, this is where cashed-up southerners, Japanese and European tourists (before COVID) come to relax by the Coral Sea.

Exclusive Double Island resort is just offshore. The beach is long and is lined with coconut palms and the biggest paperbark trees you’ve ever seen.

$703,000 is a pretty decent median price for all that.

View from Clifton Beach looking to Double Island and Scouts Hat Island. Picture: Jan O’Sullivan

CLIFTON BEACH

This is the exact opposite. A family beachside suburb where there are more crocs than tourists (seriously, don’t go swimming at night).

Only problem is, it’s a bloody long commute into the CBD. That means once you’ve got home from work, there’s no chance you will turn around again to go clubbing or eating out in town.

The median is $623,000.

The interior of town planner Elizabeth Taylor's house which was an old Church Hall in Freshwater that she renovated. Picture: Anna Rogers

FRESHWATER

A delightfully green suburb much closer to the CBD, it is unfortunately also close to the airport.

But if you’re only a few streets back you don’t really notice it.

You can still get great big blocks here and the walking on nearby Mt Whitfield — where, sadly, Cairns’ last cassowary disappeared a few decades back — is scenic and relaxing.

Like many suburbs in Cairns, the long slump in tourism has capped price growth and the median is an affordable $592,000.

