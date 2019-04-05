Menu
Council News

REVEALED: Property, business, piano in Chemello's interests

Hayden Johnson
by
5th Apr 2019 12:57 AM | Updated: 5:52 AM
A PROPERTY portfolio, family investment in an accommodation business and a piano have been listed on administrator Greg Chemello's list of interests.

The register of interests, last updated in February, reveals Mr Chemello owns a small property portfolio across the state.

His primary residence is a 200sqm unit at Grange.

Mr Chemello purchased the inner-northern suburb property in October 2017.

He also owns a 200sqm investment property at Bulimba, purchased in 1998.

The administrator, who will lead Ipswich until the March 2020 Local Government elections, has a 25ha accommodation business at Amiens, near Stanthorpe.

Mr Chemello has noted the business is a source of income worth more than $500 each year.

Only a motor vehicle and piano have been listed as assets owned by Mr Chemello worth more than $5000.

He has three mortgages through the Commonwealth Bank.

In December a spokesman for the council revealed, after questions from the QT, that Mr Chemello would provide a register of interests while he was working in Ipswich.

He is not required to publish the register because he is not an elected official.

Since taking office Mr Chemello received tickets to a luncheon and the Broncos versus Dragons NRL match, courtesy of the Local Government Association of Queensland.

Mr Chemello also attended CEDA's State of the State Address Luncheon and Brisbane International Tennis Tournament on the LGAQ's tab.

He also attended the Brisbane International as a guest of Tennis Australia.

Mr Chemello lists himself as a director on Ipswich City Properties, Ipswich City Enterprises, Ipswich City Enterprises Investments, Cherish the Environment Foundation and the Council of Mayors.

He is also a director of the Chemello family trust, which operates the Stanthorpe accommodation business.

Mr Chemello lists membership of the Australian Institute of Company Directors in his membership section.

He is not a member of any political party or associations.

greg chemello ipswich city council ipswich council register of interests
Ipswich Queensland Times

