REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone health services and Mater

Gladstone’s Mater Hospital has been purchased by the government to improve health services in the port city.

PEOPLE of the Gladstone region can look forward to improved health services regardless of which party is elected, The Observer’s Queensland Election 2020 debate revealed on Thursday night.

The participants, Labor’s Glenn Butcher, Ron Harding of the LNP and One Nation’s Kevin Jorgensen all vowed to fight for the health services the 70,000 people who rely on Gladstone Hospital deserve.

The Observer posed the question to the candidates “Many believe Gladstone’s health services are in dire need of a shot in the arm. What will you do, if elected, to ensure care is available in Gladstone for the 70,000 that rely on the hospital without travelling to Rockhampton, Bundaberg the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane?”

One Nation’s Kevin Jorgensen led off the responses vowing to fight for improved health services in Gladstone.

One Nation candidate Kevin Jorgensen

“After recently having experienced the level of services in Gladstone Hospital, and I will say the staff there are very, very good, my youngest son had cancer for five years, so we had a lot of time at the Gladstone Hospital and travelling to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane,” Mr Jorgensen said.

“There were a lot of things we had to go to Brisbane for, that I feel could have been catered for in the Gladstone region.

“I believe we need to get to a level four hospital as quick as possible, before the population actually needs it, and that’s one of the things I will be focusing on for the Gladstone region.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and MP Glenn Butcher talk to nurse Liz Bellas in the new Gladstone Hospital $42 million emergency department. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Incumbent Labor member Glenn Butcher followed, revealing some exciting developments in health services for the port city.

“I just want to make it quite clear that the Mater was a private hospital that walked away from Gladstone,” Mr Butcher said.

“Only the Labor government under Annastacia Palaszczuk have saved that hospital, and now we’re in a position where we look like we’ve signed the surgeon that was there and we’ve also saved the four oncologists that were there who were delivering cancer treatment for those people in Gladstone.

“As the member for Gladstone I am quite proud of the achievements that we have done.

“Now it’s critical for us, to make sure with the Mater Hospital, which gets turned now into a specialist clinic, that we know that we can deliver those services to stop people having to got to Rockhampton and Brisbane and Bundaberg.”

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding takes extreme pride in the certificates of appreciation on his office wall that illustrate his contribution to the Gladstone region over 25 years. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The LNP candidate Ron Harding said health services were the most important issue facing the people of Gladstone he has talked to on the hustings.

“Over the past few months, when I’ve been out and about meeting with the people of Gladstone the lack of services at the Gladstone Hospital has been the most important issue,” Mr Harding said.

“I will fight for improved services at the Gladstone Hospital and I will fight for the Gladstone Hospital to be upgraded from a level three to a level four in healthcare services.

“With that upgrade will come improved services, we will get an ICU, more doctors, more specialists, a maternity service.

“The people of Gladstone deserve more than what they have now and currently Gladstone Hospital has 195 patients on surgery waiting lists.”

To hear all the exciting developments promised for healthcare in Gladstone watch the replay of The Observer and Courier Mail’s Queensland Election 2020 debate.

