YOUR SAY: Gladstone residents have requested a number of specialist services in a recent survey.
REVEALED: Outpatient services Gladstone asked for

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Oct 2019 1:30 PM
GLADSTONE residents want to see more mental health services, urology and renal specialists as part of the new Gladstone Hospital outpatient specialist department according to a recent survey.

The most requested service was ear, nose and throat specialists by the 291 people who responded to the survey by Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services.

CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson said he was delighted by the survey response.

“This has been a fabulous response from the Gladstone community, giving us some great

ideas and insight into some of the specialist services residents would like delivered locally,”

Mr Williamson said.

Some of the suggestions include ophthalmology, urology, more mental

health services, rheumatology, renal specialist, endocrinology and haematology.

“We have committed to work through all of the responses and, where possible, integrate

the ideas into planning for our new Specialist Outpatient Department, to be developed after

the new Emergency Department is complete,” Mr Williamson said.

The $42-million Emergency Department is on track for completion by mid-2020, after which the current ED will be transformed into a bigger space for specialist consultations.

Detailed design work for the new department will start next month.

Mr Williamson said CQ Health had a clear vision of the vital role Gladstone Hospital would play in the future delivery of health services.

“It is essential we continue the planned growth in the volume of services and type of heath

care we deliver here in Gladstone,” he said.

“Health services will only be introduced when it is safe and sustainable to do so but we will

also explore innovative alternatives to service delivery to reduce the need for Gladstone

residents to travel.”

