REVEALED: Origin stars line up for Broncos in Capras trial

Jack Bird and Darius Boyd at Broncos training at Red Hill. Pic Annette Dew

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Queensland Capras will have their work cut out for them next weekend as they face the Brisbane Broncos in a trial match for the 2020 season.

The Broncos dropped their team sheet today which includes four State of Origin representatives for their first trial of the year.

Darius Boyd, Jack Bird, Joe Ofahengaue and Andrew McCullough will be among the star-studded line-up bound to put the Capra’s through their paces.

In all, 10 players with NRL experience will take to Browne Park.

CQ Capras coach David Faiumu said there would be a mix of excitement and nerves in the camp come next weekend.

“I remember as a young fella how exciting it was to have some pretty big names running at me,” he said.

“I know how exciting it can be, they’ll be keen and mustard to get out there and see how they match up against them.

“No doubt there will be nerves too.”

Despite facing down a foe as formidable as any, Faiumu said the side would look for a big upset win.

Capras Coach David Faiumu

“It’s a big ask for our players, but that’s the challenge – you play Queensland Cup, and these are the kinds of teams you face,” he said.

“We’re not going to be overruled.

“There will be nothing said about those (Broncos) players in preparation for the game.”

Faiumi hinted that the new-look squad might have a few tricks up their sleeves.

“No one knows our players, none of the Broncos A-graders will, but that’s how we like it and maybe we can surprise them with a couple of nice little plays and defensive sets,” he said.

All in all, he hoped the trial would condition the side for the regular 2020 season.

“These guys play against NRL players week in, week out in the QRL, it’s such a tough competition,” Faiumi said.

Bird will make a return from a knee reconstruction and is named at fullback, a position he has spent pre-season preparing for.

Boyd will play in the centres, while McCullough and Ofahengaue will start the match up front.

More than 1300 tickets have already been sold and the crowd will see some familiar faces in newly-acquired Broncos colours including ex-Capra Kobe Hetherington and Bessie Aufaga-To’omaga.

Faiumi hoped his side would find inspiration in their former teammates now playing at the highest level of the sport.

Initially rumoured to be on the roster, Baralaba export Corey Oates won’t be making a return to Central Queensland for the trial due to illness.

Broncos Line-up:



1. Jack Bird

2. Richie Kennar

3. Darius Boyd

4. Bessie Aufaga-To’omaga

5. Jon Reuben

6. Darren Nicholls

7. Tyson Gamble

8. Rhys Kennedy

9. Andrew McCullough

10. Joe Ofahengaue

11. Jamil Hopoate

12. Tevita Pangai Jr

13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange

14. Kobe Hetherington

15. Jordan Riki

16. Pride Petterson-Robati

17. Lachlan Timm

18. Jack Martin

19. Guy Hamilton

20. Brendan Piakura