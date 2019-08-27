Menu
SLIGHT DELAY: The opening of the new Shell service station on the Dawson Hwy has been delayed. Mark Zita GLA150419SHELL
Business

REVEALED: Opening date for new servo confirmed

Mark Zita
by
27th Aug 2019 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN OPENING date has finally been announced for the Shell service station on Dawson Highway.

Viva Energy, the operator of the Shell brand in Australia, has announced the premises will open tomorrow.

A spokeswoman said they were excited for the opening.

"The service station will be Shell branded and sell a range of quality Shell fuel products - as well as a convenience store offering,” she said.

"The site will also accept Shell Card for our fleet customers.”

The announcement comes after several delays to the opening of the service station.

It was approved by Gladstone Regional Council in January 2017.

Construction initially started August last year and was completed in April.

However, the $4 million facility was left idle for weeks after.

In June, the spokeswoman said they were still in negotiations to confirm the operator for the site.

It will be the only service station on the highway between BP at Clinton and Puma near the Glenlyon St intersection.

gladstone region shell dawson highway
Gladstone Observer

