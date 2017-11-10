REVEALED: One Nation could win Callide

Pauline Hanson at the Grand Hotel in Gladstone this week. Ms Hanson's party is a good chance to snare Callide at the state election.

ONE Nation could win the seat of Callide, new polling reveals.

The seat has been held by former LNP Deputy Premier Jeff Seeney since 1998.

According to Fairfax Media, ReachTEL polling of 730 residents within the Callide electorate, shows One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse would receive 25.4 per cent of the first preference vote.

This is slightly lower than the LNP candidate Colin Boyce, who sits at 27.5 per cent.

Katter's Australian Party candidate Robbie Radel would receive 10 per cent, according to the poll taken on November 8.

With Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party and KAP signing off on a preference and Queensland changing to compulsory preferential voting, it could boost the resurgent party's chances.

Calliope and the Boyne Valley are now included within the Callide electorate.

Ms Lohse's daughter Amy is running for the same party in the Gladstone electorate.