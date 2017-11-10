Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

REVEALED: One Nation could win Callide

Pauline Hanson at the Grand Hotel in Gladstone this week. Ms Hanson's party is a good chance to snare Callide at the state election.
Pauline Hanson at the Grand Hotel in Gladstone this week. Ms Hanson's party is a good chance to snare Callide at the state election. Julia Bartrim
Chris Lees
by

ONE Nation could win the seat of Callide, new polling reveals.

The seat has been held by former LNP Deputy Premier Jeff Seeney since 1998.

According to Fairfax Media, ReachTEL polling of 730 residents within the Callide electorate, shows One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse would receive 25.4 per cent of the first preference vote.

This is slightly lower than the LNP candidate Colin Boyce, who sits at 27.5 per cent.

Callide's candidates

Katter's Australian Party candidate Robbie Radel would receive 10 per cent, according to the poll taken on November 8.

With Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party and KAP signing off on a preference and Queensland changing to compulsory preferential voting, it could boost the resurgent party's chances.

Calliope and the Boyne Valley are now included within the Callide electorate.

Ms Lohse's daughter Amy is running for the same party in the Gladstone electorate.

Topics:  calliope one nation qld election 2017 queensland election 2017

Gladstone Observer

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

BREAKING: Car towing caravan on fire at Dawson Hwy

BREAKING: Car towing caravan on fire at Dawson Hwy

Police and fireys are responding to reports of a car towing a caravan on fire.

Man slumped over steering wheel drinks himself unconscious

A middle-aged man was jolted out of a deep, drunken sleep by police after he drank himself unconscious inside a car that was still running.

Man jolted out of a deep, drunken sleep in car by police.

Lives could be lost over lack of action

PROBLEMATIC: Round Hill Creek as shot from above.

VMR demands action on Round Hill Creek access

Teacher put on leave after child sexual abuse allegations

A Gladstone Region teacher has been placed on leave after allegations of child sexual abuse were circulated online.

Teacher placed on leave after historical child sex abuse allegations

Local Partners