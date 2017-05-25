26°
News

REVEALED: On the scene at Gladstone's drain body tragedy

Tegan Annett
26th May 2017 4:30 AM Updated: 5:39 AM
WHAT TO DO NEXT: Police discuss the situation next a manhole at the scene where a body has been found in a stormwater drain.
WHAT TO DO NEXT: Police discuss the situation next a manhole at the scene where a body has been found in a stormwater drain. Paul Braven GLA250517BODY

A BRIGHT pink road marking and pungent smell were the tell-tale signs of a mysterious death uncovered in a Gladstone storm water drain yesterday.

A body, its identity and gender still unknown, was beneath the road that thousands use for their commute every day.

RELATED |

What police know and need to know about the body

Police reveal drain body to stay overnight

The pink marking made in the middle of the road before midday signalled where the body lay beneath the asphalt.

Acting Detective Inspector Capricornia Division Luke Peachey said from the video footage, investigators estimated the body had been there for more than a week.

Gladstone police have established a crime scene after a body was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.
Gladstone police have established a crime scene after a body was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd. Paul Braven

"We're working with the Missing Person Unit and local criminal investigation branch to discover the identity of this person," he said.

"While we have no leads yet, once we extract the body we should know more."

VIDEO UPDATE Thursday 2pm

 

 

Yesterday as drivers passed by, the only reminder of the chaos below were the plain-clothed police and council workers who spent all day at the scene, discussing what they should do next.

But the council workers and investigators remained steadfast as they hunted around for more information on the tragic event.

A calmness surrounded the area as children walked past after finishing school and others attended soccer practice at the nearby Brian Nevin Park.

Wafts of the unpleasant, rotting fruit smell swept from the drain when the wind turned, the odour getting worse as the day heated up.

Gladstone Police and Coucil workers investigate a body found in a stormwater drain.
Gladstone Police and Coucil workers investigate a body found in a stormwater drain. Paul Braven

The smell was what prompted local businesses to suspect something wasn't quite right, reporting it to the Gladstone Regional Council. After council workers flushed the drain, the smell remained.

Extracting the body presented new challenges that emergency services are expected to review today.

The main two options police had were to send someone down the drain or to dig up the road, an option Insp Peachey said would be their last resort.

"We're working with the council engineers to give us a clearer idea of where this person may have come from, to be laying where they are at the moment," Insp Peachey said.

"I can't be certain how big the drain is."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  death drain gladstone

