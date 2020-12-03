REVEALED: Number of Gladdy speeders, red light runners

More than 1000 motorists have been issued infringements at Gladstone's fixed speed and red light camera.

MORE than 1000 motorists have been issued red light or speeding tickets at the Glenlyon and Tank St intersection in the past 12 months.

Data provided to The Observer showed speeders accounted for 937 tickets while 224 drivers took the punt to run a red light and were caught.

The most speeders were recorded in December 2019, with 113 notices issued followed by August this year with 108 tickets issued.

The top months for red light runners were October 2019 and March 2020 which had 25 tickets each.

The highest speeder was detected on New Year’s Day this year - zooming through the 60kmh stretch at 91 kmh.

Another motorist was detected at 89kmh on November 11 last year and two at 88kmh on February 2 and August 30 this year.

During the 12 months, the average number of drivers caught (0.92) was down from last year where 1.25 in every 1000 motorists were issued a ticket.

Calliope Road Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Shaune English said the decrease in infringements was expected.

“We find where ever we put a speed camera once people become aware and start getting tickets they slow down,” Snr Sgt English said.

He said police also found a lot of people did not realise the camera captured both speed and red light infringements which accounted for the higher number of speeders.

Overall he said so far it had been a good result since the camera was installed.

“The purpose of the program is about slowing people down,” he said.

“At that intersection the camera’s had that effect.”

