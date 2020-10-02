Revealed: NSW cafes fined for food safety breaches

A lengthy list of eateries across NSW have come under fire for failing to meet food safety and quality standards.

Fast food eateries across Sydney's west and south west have come under fire from the state's food authority for flouting basic hygiene rules.

Cumberland and Canterbury-Bankstown local government areas were fine hot spots in the industry regulator's latest name and shame list.

The fines are handed down by councils and are separate to COVID-19 public health order breaches.

Takeaway store Abie's in Pendle Hill was fined $1760 on July 2 for failing to potentially display hazardous food under temperature control and failing to cool and cook potentially dangerous food according to quality standards.

The Pendle Way eatery failed to follow the rules again on August 6, raking in two $880 fines for the same offences and a third fine for failing to ensure the people who handled the food had skills in safety and hygiene management.

"We have had mixed messages from council about the temperature control. They tell us to keep it at 60 degrees but we can't keep food at 60 degrees for three hours. We follow the council rules," a spokesman for Abie's Takeaway said.

"We did explain this to the inspector who came as well. Last year we didn't have a problem for the same thing but this year the officer said something different."

Unclean equipment, fixtures and surfaces were among the list of offences. Picture: iStock

Tianjing Bun Shop in Campsie failed to have proper hand washing facilities, had no soap or single use towels at their toilets, and had unclean food contact surfaces earning them a $2640 fine last month.

Port Stephens Jackos Bakery and takeaway got two fines on May 28 for not having single use towels at their hand wash facilities and not ensuring staff were properly trained in food and hygiene.

Albee's Kitchen in Campsie was slammed with a $1320 on July 1 for breaking three food authority rules.

Albee's Kitchen on Beamish St Campsie was among the fined restaurants. Picture: Supplied

The Beamish Street restaurant failed to display potentially hazardous food under temperature control, being unclean and not having easily accessible hand washing facilities.

A total of 20 businesses were fined between May and August 2020.

The Daily Telegraph contacted Jackos Bakery and Albee's Kitchen for a comment and could not reach Tianjing Bun Shop for a response.

