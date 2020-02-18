REVEALED: New takeaway shop opening at Stockland Gladstone

A SUSHI takeaway shop exclusive to Central Queensland is expected to open early next month in Kin Kora.

Rice To Meet You has moved into the space next to Smokemart and Kmart at Stockland Gladstone.

Rice To Meet You owner Jason Gao said he decided to take the opportunity to expand the business as his other two CQ stores in Emerald and Yeppoon were becoming “very popular”.

New store at Gladstone Stockland Rice To Meet You is expected to open at the end of this month.

“I am excited to open the new shop ... it’s a chance to keep doing what I love,” Mr Gao said.

Stockland Gladstone centre manager Diana Mitchell said the store was a great addition to the shopping centre.

“The retailer will further diversify our food options.”

Gladstone resident Kay Bevendorf said it was “fantastic” a new store has come to the region.

“We need something like this here, it’s a beautiful shop,” Ms Bevendorf said.

Kay Bevendorf said she will be visiting the new store Rice To Meet You opening at Gladstone Stockland often.

“I just live up the road so I’ll be coming here all the time.”

Agnes Water Tracey and Jim Andrew were visiting Gladstone for the day and said it was great to see a new store in the Gladstone region.

“I’m a meat pie kind of guy but a new store means more employment around here so it’s great,” Mr Andrew said.

“If I’m up here for a day, I’ll certainly come to visit,” Mrs Andrew said.