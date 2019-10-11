REVEALED: New name for Grand Hotel Ballroom

Oaks Grand Hotel General Manager Michael Cahill Unveils the new sign for the Hanson's Grand Ballroom.

Oaks Grand Hotel General Manager Michael Cahill Unveils the new sign for the Hanson's Grand Ballroom.

A NEW piece of Grand Hotel history has been made after hotel renamed their ballroom as part of their 121st birthday celebrations.

The function room was renamed to Hanson’s Grand Ballroom as a mark of respect to the Hanson family who originally owned the hotel.

Functions and Events manager Abigail Jerwood said the Hanson family were well known and loved by many in the community.

“We had a large amount of people suggest the Hanson name when renaming our function rooms,” Ms Jerwood said.

Oaks Grand Hotel General Manager Michael Cahill Unveils the new sign for the Hanson's Grand Ballroom.

“However the choice of renaming the ballroom after the Hansons was a management decision on behalf of our past and present clients.”

She said the Hanson family were influential members of the community, having been involved in politics, armed forces and our local businesses.

“They were truly renowned for being the original owners of the Grand Hotel,” she said.

The other rooms, Rockefeller, MacArthur and Vanderbilt will keep their names as is – due to the family ties.

“We decided to keep these names to continue the history of our venue,” Ms Jerwood said.