REVEALED: New Gladstone field for gel blasting

A NEW playing field has been approved by the Gladstone Regional Council for CQ Blasters to legitimise its sport locally.

The combat field, located at Chamberlain Rd, Burua will be used by the business to host games of team skirmish using gel ball blasters.

CQ Blasters co-owner Damien Geyer said the development was about making the sport bigger and better for the Gladstone players.

“Basically we’re trying to get a legitimate gel blaster field for the Gladstone community,” Mr Geyer said.

Mr Geyer said they would make use of the fields natural vegetation including gullies, bushland and scrub and they would built a canteen, toilet block and car park.

Combat sessions would run in two to four hour periods with games running for 10 to 15 minutes with breaks in between.

The proposed sessions would be conducted between Monday to Friday 8.30am to 8.30pm and Saturday to Sunday 8am to 6pm.

Players will have the option to hire equipment to play with.

Mr Geyer said there was demand for a field here with some residents travelling to use the grounds in Rockhampton.

“We get a lot of families who come out and play with their kids,” he said.

“It gets them outdoors and running around and it’s a lot of fun along the way.”

He said since CQ Blasters opened a store in Gladstone just under a year ago, it had sold thousands of gel blasters.

The sport itself has come with a lot of scrutiny with the blasters often very similar looking to firearms.

However Mr Geyer said the store always clearly explained the laws around owning and transporting the blasters and would refuse to sell to anyone it suspected would use the items for the wrong reasons.

He encouraged anyone with questions to come out to one of the games and see how harmless the blasters actually are.

“They’re a kids toy, they’re not a dangerous weapon,” he said.

“Kids eight and up play, we’ve had disabled people with wheelchairs and 70-year-old’s out there.

“Anyone can do it.”

Mr Geyer is hopeful to have the new field up and running by the end of the year.

