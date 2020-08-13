REVEALED: New fire brigade for Captain Creek area

FRESH START: A new rural fire brigade will be established this month to replace the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

FRESH START: A new rural fire brigade will be established this month to replace the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

AFTER nine months in limbo, the Captain Creek area will have a new rural fire brigade as of this month.

The Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade was deregistered on November 2 last year after a consultation process and audit found the brigade could not provide an effective, safe and sustainable fire and emergency service response.

Members of the Captain Creek community called for urgent reinstatement of the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade in December last year.

Going forward, the Captain Creek, Round Hill, Taunton and Mount Tom areas will now be serviced by the new Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade.

The brigade’s formation comes after a petition was lodged in December last year and responded to in March this year.

John Bulger listens to community concerns at Captain Creek.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said a meeting would be held on August 22 to establish the Eurimbula Rural Fire Service Brigade.

“This brigade will service the Eurimbula community, including Captain Creek and surrounds,” the spokesperson said.

“Local residents are invited to the meeting and are encouraged to apply for membership with the new brigade. This includes all members of the former Captain Creek Rural Fire Service Brigade,” they said.

The spokesperson said once the brigade was established it would use equipment from the former Captain Creek RFS Brigade.

“QFES will work with the new brigade to provide members with training, education and mentoring,” the spokesperson said.

“All QFES personnel are expected to conduct themselves ethically and in accordance with QFES policies at all times.

“QFES has a stringent complaints investigation process in place to ensure staff and volunteers meet appropriate standards of behaviour.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was disappointed by the lack of community consultation around the renaming and re-engagement of volunteers.

“The department, QFES and the Minister still have not answered the communities calls for explanations around why 40 odd volunteers were sacked,” Mr Bennett said.

“More importantly that there have been no charges and the accusations of misappropriation and everything else have never been proven.”

Mr Bennett still encouraged volunteers with an interest in protecting their community to re-engage with the rural fire brigade.

“We do need your expertise back on fire ground,” he said.

“We do need you as a community to step up now and get yourself ready for what the fire season might look like.”

He called on the department to ensure all the equipment and resources were returned to the brigade.

“Do the right thing show the empathy and support for this community that have been treated so badly,” he said.

Members of the former The Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade on the ground in 2018 early December.

The community meeting will take place at 22 Murphy Road, Captain Creek on Saturday, August 22 at 10am.

