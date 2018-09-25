Music legends to take stage at Agnes

HEADLINERS: Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows are set to headline the Agnes Water Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

HEADLINERS: Joe Camilleri and The Black Sorrows are set to headline the Agnes Water Blues, Roots and Rock Festival. Allan Reinikka ROK110818acamille

AUSTRALIAN music legend Joe Camilleri's The Black Sorrows has landed the top spot at next year's Agnes Water Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

The former front man of Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons will bring his current band The Black Sorrows to the Agnes Water stage to perform favourites including Harley and Rose and Hold On To Me.

Festival organisers yesterday confirmed 18 acts sure to have the crowds cheering at the three-day festival, held next February at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds.

Festival favourites Carl Wockner, 8 Ball Aitken and Olivia Ruth are set to be welcomed back to the Agnes Water stage, along with a few newcomers in The Black Sliders Band and Dallas Frasca.

The line-up, which received praise on the event's Facebook page yesterday, also includes popular local duo Beautifully Broken 1770.

Residents and businesses are urged to lodge expressions of interest for market and food stalls at next year's event.

Details are available at the festival's website.

Full line-up

The Black Sorrows

The Back Sliders Band

Dallas Frasca

Carl Wockner

8 Ball Aitken

Lloyd Spiegel

Minnie Marks

Brad Butcher

Kelly Cork

Hillbilly Goats

Black Rabbit George

The Hi Boys

The Dreggs

Flaskas

Suga Owens

Olivia Ruth

Dear Willow

Beautifully Broken 1770