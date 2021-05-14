Revealed: MP’s new rival as battle for key seat heats up

The battle for Brisbane is heating up with Opposition leader Anthony Albanese flying in to announce Labor’s candidate to fight Trevor Evans.

The battle for Brisbane is heating up with Opposition leader Anthony Albanese flying in to the city today to announce Labor's candidate for the inner-city seat.

Speaking at a domestic violence support centre today, Mr Albanese will announce businesswoman Madonna Jarrett as Labor's candidate for the electorate of Brisbane.

The inner-city seat is shaping up as an early battleground, after Labor declared it a target seat, while the Greens have also declared it would form part of their national election strategy.

It was one of two seats in Queensland to see a swing against the Coalition in the 2019 poll, with the LNP's Trevor Evans winning with 55 per cent of the two-party preferred vote, down 1 per cent.

Ms Jarrett, Deloitte Australia's director of global risk and public policy, had previously been a policy advisor in the Goss Government.

Mr Albanese said she was a "respected business professional".

Member for Brisbane Trevor Evans. Photo: Glenn Hunt / The Australian

"She cares about her community and wants a better future for Brisbane that includes secure jobs in sustainable industries, affordable education and well-funded services that protect our most vulnerable," he said.

The LNP's Trevor Evans holds Brisbane with a strong 47 per cent primary, with the Greens vote creeping up to 22.3 per cent and Labor's primary falling to 24.5 per cent.

Ryan and Brisbane were the only two Queensland seats where there was a swing against the Coalition in the 2019 poll.

The Greens candidate for Brisbane at the next poll is Stephen Bates.

Originally published as Revealed: MP's new rival as Battle for Brisbane heats up