Revealed: Mental anguish crippling Broncos’ playing group

Broncos captain Alex Glenn has given an insight into the harrowing environment players are struggling with as Brisbane’s season spirals out of control.

Broncos captain Alex Glenn has revealed the state of confusion at Red Hill, with mentally fractured Brisbane players fearing the axe amid coach Kevin Walters' overhaul.

The Broncos fell to last place on the NRL ladder after Thursday night's 46-0 loss to South Sydney at Suncorp Stadium which prompted Walters to reveal the club was conducting a full-scale review.

After collecting last year's wooden spoon under former coach Anthony Seibold for the first time in Brisbane's 32-year history, the Broncos have failed to improve under Walters and are in danger of back-to-back last-placed finishes.

Broncos captain Alex Glen has spoken out about the mental toll Brisbane’s disastrous season is having on the playing group. Picture: Josh Woning

Walters has released the likes of Jack Bird, Joe Ofahengaue and Andrew McCullough from their contracts during the pre-season and informed highly-paid forwards Tevita Pangai Jr and Matt Lodge they are free to leave.

The first-year NRL coach has also shown he is not afraid to drop underperforming players, sending former Origin stars Anthony Milford and Corey Oates to reserve grade and fielding seven different halves combinations in only 15 games.

A one-club veteran of 276 games since 2009, Glenn last week became the fourth-most capped player in Broncos history and said players were fearing for their futures.

"It's a tough industry and Kevvie is trying to find the right combinations," he said.

"I guess some of the players don't know whether they're playing one week or the next.

"Being a head coach is hard, I wouldn't know how to deal with it. I'm just a player trying to do my best every single week and earn my role in this team. As a player that is all you can do.

"The way you don't give an option to the coach is you handle your business on the field and training paddock. That is how you make some actions and statements for the team."

The Broncos claimed the last of their six premierships - all under foundation coach Wayne Bennett - in 2006, with the title drought now stretching 15 years.

Glenn has ridden some incredible highs, like playing in the thrilling 2015 grand final loss to North Queensland, but has never seen his beloved Broncos in such a state, with only three wins from 15 rounds.

"I am (shattered), I've been here at this club for over a decade and this jersey means so much to me and we're getting beaten by 40-plus points every week, that hurts," he said.

"It's not in the Broncos' DNA. That is the shattering part to be honest.

"I think we need some more brutal honesty with each other, everyone is just trying to sugar-coat everything.

The Broncos’ actions don’t back up their words. Picture: Grant Trouville/NRL Photos

"Football is simple, it's a team sport and when our team is gelling things will come easier. We say all the right things in meetings then we go out there and the actions don't back it up

"That is what shatters me the most. I like to lead through my actions, you're trying to do your job and someone else isn't doing theirs so you try to do that as well and we're just getting deeper and deeper into a hole

"Obviously (a review) has to happen. It's been two or three years now. We're sitting at the other end of the table that we're not used to.

"Our club has always been top four contenders every single year and it's just backflipped now and we're on the other side. In order to make changes maybe you do have to review the club.

"There will be some tough calls to make and I'm glad I'm not the one that has to make that but the reality is there has to be changes."

Originally published as Revealed: Mental anguish crippling Broncos' playing group