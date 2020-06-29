Revealed: Maroons boss ready to help fix Broncos ‘mess’

Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters says he has no bad blood with Anthony Seibold and has revealed he is ready to work with the besieged Brisbane mentor to rebuild the Broncos.

Breaking his silence on the Broncos' form crisis, Walters spoke of his heartbreak of Brisbane's dramatic free fall and is adamant he can help Seibold haul the club he loves out of the premiership cellar.

Walters' revelation came as Brisbane legend Chris Johns slammed the club's culture as a "mess" and called for Seibold to send an SOS for Maroons mentor 'Kevvie' to save the Broncos.

Seibold is fighting for his job at the Broncos with the club board coming under mounting pressure to take affirmative action in the wake of Brisbane's shock 30-12 capitulation against the Titans on Saturday night.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Anthony Seibold is fighting for his future at the Broncos. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

While Seibold has a five-year deal, the struggling coach admits he is powerless if the Broncos executive decide to sack him in the coming months.

Johns believes there is only one way for Seibold to save himself this year - hire an experienced assistant in Walters, the Broncos legend who got Anthony Milford firing under Wayne Bennett in 2015.

Walters hired Seibold as his Queensland Origin assistant in 2017 and while the pair clashed in the battle to replace Bennett at Red Hill, the five-time premiership-winner wants to bury the past to help the Broncos.

"If the Broncos wanted some help, I would be more than happy to do it," said Walters, a 241-game Broncos icon.

"Of course I would be there for the club. I love the Broncos, I gave my heart and soul to the club and I was always grateful for the opportunity to play at such a wonderful club and the memories I've had there.

"If Anthony wants me, 100 per cent I will help out.

"I have no issue at all with Anthony. He was an excellent assistant for me in the Origin arena in 2016-17 so working with him again would not an issue for me."

Kevin Walters is happy to help Anthony Seibold at the Broncos. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

As a former assistant to Bennett at the Broncos, Walters worked closely with Milford, who went within a whisker of winning the Clive Churchill Medal in the 2015 grand final.

There are fears Seibold has lost the support of the playing group. Walters' understanding of the Broncos' DNA and happy-go-lucky demeanour could be a circuit breaker for Brisbane stars such as Milford.

"I had a great working relationship with Anthony Milford but I have a good rapport with all my players and I work hard at those connections," he said.

"I believe I have an ability to form connections with all my players and that's what coaching is about.

"The thing Wayne Bennett and Craig Bellamy taught me is that coaching is all about connecting with people.

Johns urged Seibold to reach out to Walters immediately and have him on deck for this Saturday's clash against the Warriors in Gosford.

"The Broncos culture is a mess. There is only one bloke who can fix it is Kevin Walters," Johns said.

Kevin Walters worked closely with Anthony Milford at the Broncos. Picture: Darren England.

"If Anthony Seibold wants to save his job, he should eat humble pie and approach Kevvie.

"If Seibold wants someone who understands the DNA of the Broncos, he should call Kevvie today and bring him on board.

"The fact the Broncos are in the bottom two is a disgrace. I can't believe they were towelled up by the Titans, I've never seen a Brisbane team in such a bad state.

"Seibold has a team of no-name assistants (in Peter Gentle and video analyst Demas Wong). The poor bugger needs help. He should put his ego in his back pocket and talk to Kevvie.

"Trent Robinson at the Roosters had Adam O'Brien last year and now has Craig Fitzgibbon. Wayne Bennett has Jason Demetriou as his right-hand man.

"All the best NRL coaches have quality assistants and Seibold needs Kevvie."

Originally published as Revealed: Maroons boss ready to help fix Broncos 'mess'