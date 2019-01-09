REVEALED: Last year's five most popular construction courses

Construction Skills QLD's chief executive says insolvencies were on the rise.

CONSTRUCTION Skills Queensland has revealed its five most popular courses from 2017-18, with working safely at heights topping the list as the most in-demand industry skill.

The top five subsidised courses offered across the state were: Working safely at heights, Enter and work in confined spaces, Establish legal and risk management requirements of small business, Conduct civil construction skid steer loader operations and Licence to operate a forklift truck.

CSQ chief executive Brett Schimming said Licence to operate a forklift truck had only recently been added to the subsided course list and made its way into the top five in its first year.

He said another notable trend was the rising popularity of the course Establish legal and risk management requirements of small business, which increased by almost 60 per cent since 2014.

"With construction insolvencies on the rise it is more important than ever that subcontractors have a clear understanding of their legal rights and responsibilities on the job,” he said.

Gladstone Job Skills Inc is one local CSQ training provider.

Manager Steve Porter said various machinery skills training and working on elevated platforms were among the most sought-after skills.

He said the business and legal side of the work remained an important aspect, and was usually covered during site inductions.