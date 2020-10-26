REVEALED: Key figures of Qld’s bikie underworld

They are some of Queensland's most notorious and recognisable bikies. They have been jailed for drug trafficking, threatening police and violence. One has even been gunned down execution style outside his Gold Coast home.

These are some of the key figures of Queensland's bikie underworld of recent years.

Brett ’Kaos’ Pechey.

BRETT 'KAOS' PECHEY

Pechey was one of Queensland's most notorious and recognisable ex-bikies.

He fled the Gold Coast to Western Australia in 2018, where earlier this year he was jailed for a year for a "bizarre" and "menacing" meth-fuelled rant.

Pechey had threatened two police officers who were issuing the 34-year-old with a police order following a domestic violence incident involving his ex-partner.

Things escalated when police discovered a video of Pechey sitting in the driver's seat of his Chrysler 300C with a firearm by his side.

'F**king c**t … die today, coppers die today … yeah boy, f**king maggots,' Pechey said in the clip.

Pechey pleaded guilty in Perth Magistrates Court to threatening to kill, possessing a firearm in circumstances of aggravation, possessing unlawfully obtained property and multiple police order breaches relating to domestic violence offences.

Bruno Da Silva.

Nuno Da Silva.

BRUNO AND NUNO DA SILVA

Twin brothers and Hells Angels bikies, Bruno and Nuno Da Silva ran a sophisticated drug trafficking operation from their Brisbane locksmith business in the early 2010s.

At one stage during the police investigation, it was estimated that the brothers had sold more than $2.5 million in methamphetamemes from their award-winning business Millennium Locks Locksmiths.

They communicated with customers using codewords like "work", "timesheets" and "shifts", and directed proceeds of their deals back to the Hells Angels.

In December 2015, Bruno was jailed for nine years Nuno for seven years after the both pleaded guilty to trafficking, possession of steroids and possession of proceeds of crime.

Bruno also pleaded guilty to a charge of supplying drugs.

Harley Barbaro. Picture: Jerad Williams

HARLEY BARBARO

Barbaro emerged as a Mongol after initially being linked by police to violent Sydney crime gang the Villains.

He is a member of the notorious Barbaro underworld family, several members of which have been shot dead in recent years.

The Calabrian clan has a long history of violence and bloodshed, dating back to 1990 when Harley's grandfather, Pasquale, was executed outside his home in Brisbane. In 2003, a cousin also named Pasquale was shot dead alongside Melbourne 'Underbelly' gangster Jason Moran. One of Harley's brothers, also a Pasquale, was gunned down in Sydney in November 2016.

In 2018, Harley Barbaro became the first bikie charged under Queensland's then-new consorting laws but was acquitted last year. He launched an unsuccessful bid to challenge the laws in the High Court.

He also won an appeal against a 2019 conviction for failing to give his mobile phone passcode to police, but Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll is now challenging that ruling in the Court of Appeal.

Greg ‘25’ Keating.

GREG '25' KEATING

Keating, like his recently slain good mate Shane Bowden, was a sergeant-at-arms with the Finks bikie gang and a member of its feared 'Terror Team'.

He and Bowden joined other prominent Finks members in 'patching over' to the Mongols when that notorious international gang expanded to Australia in 2013.

When Queensland police moved to outlaw the Finks in 2012, Keating - who then owned a Southport tattoo parlour - was named in court documents as the gang's main enforcer, charged with maintaining order and discipline 'by any means available'.

Keating and Bowden fled to Victoria after the Newman Government introduced the nation's toughest bikie laws, becoming 'nomad' members of the Mongols gang.

It's understood that Keating, like Bowden, had recently rejoined the Finks and returned to Queensland.

A convicted drug supplier, Keating was jailed in 2009 for refusing to testify at a secret Australian Crime Commission into organised crime.

His lawyer told Southport District Court that Keating had been a bikie gang member since he was a teen and his allegiance required ``absolute silence''.

Keating is nicknamed '25' while his older brother Graeme has the moniker '50'.

Shane Bowden.

SHANE BOWDEN

Possibly Queensland's most infamous bikie in recent years, Bowden was gunned down in an execution-style murder in the driveway of a Gold Coast unit block on October 12 this year.

Bowden was a member of the Finks terror team and was part of the infamous Royal Pines "ballroom blitz" - considered one of Australia's worst bikie brawls.

Bowden shot and injured Hells Angel and convicted murderer Christopher Wayne Hudson during the melee.

Before his murder, it is understood Bowden angered members of the Mongols after he made attempts to return to his former roots as part of the Finks club, following his Mongols exile earlier this year.

The Courier-Mail understands Bowden made attempts to "patch-over" from the Mongols back to the Finks after he was released from a five-year-jail stint in June.

Bowden was picked up from Victoria's Loddon Prison by a limousine and convoy of Mongols, after he served time for a violent home invasion.

However, the hospitality was short lived for Bowden, when he was shot at in the driveway of his then Epping home, just 15 days following his release from jail.

It's understood the shot at Bowden was a direction from within the Mongols gang, however no one was ever charged for the hit, which struck Bowden's leg.

Jacques Vetea Teamo.

JACQUES TEAMO

Teamo was the ringleader of the infamous Gold Coast bikie brawl outside when he and a group of about 60 Bandidos bikies stormed a Broadbeach restaurant to hunt down a gang enemy.

In 2012, Teamo was shot by Mongols bikie Mark James Graham at Robina Town Centre.

Less than two years later, Teamo was expelled from the Bandidos, with club members reportedly ordered to "shoot on sight".

Senior Bandidos were reportedly livid over Teamo's involvement in the Robina Town Centre shooting and his alleged role in a Broadbeach brawl.

BENJAMIN BLACK

An ex-Lone Wolf bikie, Black was known as the Rebels Hunter after police caught him with photographers of two members of the Rebels, a gang despised by the Lone Wolves.

In July this year, Black was jailed for bashing Jacques Teamo, the ringleader of the infamous Broadbeach bikie brawl, while the two were behind bars.

Black and multiple other men were involved in the planned bashing inside Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre during which Teamo was hit with a stationary bicycle seat, a ping pong bat and toaster

Black was also sentenced for a February 2018 assault of a man in a Broadbeach unit where he and another person zip tied the man and gagged him with duct tape, while threatening him with an axe handle.

Black was handed a head sentence of six-and-a-half years behind bars.

