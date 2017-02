The schools with Gladstone's naughtiest kids revealed

NEW data from the Queensland Government reveals how many students are being suspended from public schools in the Gladstone region.

The information, released on Thursday, shows some Gladstone region schools suspended more than 100 students at semester 1 last year.

In total, almost 600 students from primary and secondary schools received short suspensions in the first half of 2016.

New statistics show how many Gladstone students were suspended in the first half of last year. Thinkstock

The data shows new statistics for the first half of last year for public schools across the state.

The school with the most suspensions in the first half of last year was Gladstone State High School, with more than 200 recorded.

See how your child's school fared:

Gladstone State High School

Semester 1 2015 (Cancellation): 3

Semester 1 2015 (Exclusion): 2

Semester 1 2015 (Long suspension): 12

Semester 1 2015 (Short suspension): 159

Semester 2 2015 (Cancellation): 9

Semester 2 2015 (Exclusion): 3

Semester 2 2015 (Long suspension): 2

Semester 2 2015 (Short suspension): 126

Semester 1 2016 (Short suspension): 257

Semester 1 2016 (Long suspension): 6

Semester 1 2016 (Exclusion): 7

Semester 1 2016 (Cancellation): 7

Toolooa State High School

Semester 1 2015 (Cancellation): 4

Semester 1 2015 (Exclusion): 8

Semester 1 2015 (Long suspension): 7

Semester 1 2015 (Short suspension): 159

Semester 2 2015 (Cancellation): 6

Semester 2 2015 (Exclusion): 7

Semester 2 2015 (Long suspension): 2

Semester 2 2015 (Short suspension) 117

Semester 1 2016 (Long suspension): 4

Semester 1 2016 (Exclusion): 5

Semester 1 2016 (Cancellation) 3

Semester 1 2016 (Short suspension) 127

Gladstone Central State School

Semester 1 2015: 5

Semester 2 2015: 6

Semester 1 2016: 11

Clinton State School

Semester 1 2015: 22

Semester 2 2015 (long suspension): 1

Semester 2 2015 (short suspensions: 27

Semester 1 2016: 8

Tannum Sands State High School

Semester 1 2015 (Cancellation): 2

Semester 1 2015 (Exclusion): 2

Semester 1 2015 (short suspension): 45

Semester 1 2015 (Long suspension): 1

Semester 2 2015 (short suspension): 50

Semester 1 2016 (Exclusion): 1

Semester 1 2016 (Cancellation): 1

Semester 1 2016 (Short suspension): 76

Gladstone West State School

Semester 1 2015 (Short suspension): 15

Semester 2 2015 (Long suspension):1

Semester 2 2015 (Short suspension): 26

Semester 1 2016 (Short suspension): 23

Miriam Vale State School

Semester 1 2015 (Short suspension): 7

Semester 2 2015 (Short suspension): 2

Semester 1 2016 (Short suspension): 4

Gladstone South State School

Semester 1 2015 (Short suspension): 7

Semester 2 2015 (Short suspension): 14

Semester 1 2016 (Short suspension): 12

Boyne Island State School

Semester 1 2015 (Short suspension): 2

Semester 2 2015 (Short suspension): 1

Semester 3 2015 (Short suspension): 5

Kin Kora State School

Semester 1 2015 (Short suspension): 34

Semester 2 2015 (Short suspension): 29

Semester 1 2016 (Short suspension): 21

Tannum Sands State School

Semester 1 2015 (Short suspension): 7

Semester 2 2015 (Short suspension): 9

Semester 1 2016 (Short suspension): 3

Agnes Water State School

Semester 1 2015 (Short suspension): 11

Semester 2 2015 (Short suspension):3

Semester 1 2016 (Short suspension): 11

Calliope State School

Semester 1 2015 (Short suspension): 11

Semester 2 2015 (Short suspension): 28

Semester 1 2016 (Short suspension): 25