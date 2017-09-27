REVEALED: Huge online boost for Agnes after Today Show coverage

THE Today Show's live broadcast from Seventeen Seventy on Tuesday provided an almost immediate boost to the visitagnes1770.com.au website, the Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce association said.

The tourism group said initial statistics showed after the broadcast, visitation to the website increased by ten times.

"There is something very special in the air tonight about our twin towns and we should all be very proud," DCTC wrote on Facebook.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Seventeen Seventy foreshore to see the morning show crew in action yesterday.

Attracting the Today Show to Agnes Water was a joint effort between tourism groups, the council and businesses, who all agreed the region needed the boost in visitors.

Host Lisa Wilkinson said she would return to the region.

"This is the perfect place for a holiday," she said.

"I can't believe the size of the crowd, it's off the charts," Lisa said

The locals lived up to the spot's strong reputation as one of the friendliest places in Australia, with the Today Show writing on Facebook the locals were "the nicest" people they have met.