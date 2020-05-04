REVEALED: How the HookUp prize draw came together

Behind the scenes of the 2020 Boyne Tannum HookUp's virtual prize draw. Pictured: Drawing of the junior tinnie on Friday night

THE 25th annual Boyne Tannum HookUp will be one to ­remember.

Despite coronavirus restrictions, Australia's biggest family fishing competition was able to adapt into a virtual prize draw.

Over the weekend, 5020 ticketholders waited to find out if they were a lucky winner.

The event was live-streamed on Facebook from an undisclosed location.

HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said the committee kept the filming location under wraps to maintain social distancing and prevent people turning up to watch or collect their prize.

"The Tannum Sands police, who normally help us at Bray Park, supported us by being parked discreetly outside the undisclosed location, making sure that no one broke COVID-19 rules," she said.

MC Garry Fitzgerald and LJ's Compleat Angler's Liam Jones behind the scenes of the 2020 Boyne Tannum HookUp virtual prize draw. Picture: Contributed

The HookUp wrapped up last night with the announcement of the major prize. Jay Balazs, from Bundaberg, won the Sea Jay 630 Vision valued at $85,000.

With the event finished, The Observer can reveal the HookUp's filming location - Reef City Motors.

Ms McGuire said the company's showroom was the perfect spot to host the live stream.

"To get the boats in and out, they've got big side doors," she said.

"It's a beautiful location to put our big weigh-in backdrop and move the boats around."

The live stream proved a learning experience for the committee, running Facebook live, the prize randomiser, videos and live MC together for a seamless viewing experience.

Prizes went to people across Australia and Ms McGuire said it would be interesting getting everything sent out.

One young local was stoked to win a junior tinnie, telling Ms McGuire his story when collecting the prize.

The boy's dad had told him to watch the TV because he might win a rod or reel.

"Then his mum and dad got distracted and next minute the little boy was shouting out 'that's my name!' and said he'd won a boat," Ms McGuire said.

Ms McGuire thanked sponsors and the community for supporting the virtual event.

"It's been a fantastic thing for us to adapt and have the power of the people behind us," she said.

WINNERS

Major prize - Sea Jay 630 Vision

Jay Balazs - Bundaberg

Senior tinnie

Drue Pellow - Benaraby

Robyn Lewis - Rockhampton

Senior PWC

Nathan Raphael - West Gladstone

Junior tinnie

Aiden Gaffey - Boyne Island

Nayte Einam - Boyne Island

Tamika Dennis - Inala

Bike

Roimata Hale - Tannum Sands

Ryan Bell - Tannum Sands

Taj Hubner - Gladstone

Rod/reel

Amanda archer - Tannum Sands

Annabelle Ramm - West Gladstone

Anthony Daniells - Clinton

Aviae Massey - Gladstone Central

Brenda Smallcombe - Clinton

Carl Steen - New Auckland

Christopher Tarr - Telina

Dean Gray - Wynnum

Furious Cavanagh - Tannum Sands

Gareth Chick - Emerald

Garth Grant - Yeppoon

Gavin Morris - Coominya

James Kerr - Gladstone

Keiren Johnston - Clinton

Kerri Faull - Nambour

Kobi Rush - Calliope

Kobi Spink - Gladstone

Laina Bond - Tannum Sands

Lee Mollenhagen - New Auckland

Lenard Smith - South Gladstone

Logan Housman - Norman Gardens

Mark Armstrong - Zilzie

Mathew Lamont - Boyne Island

Mathew Rogers - Buxton

Nigel Warrington - South Gladstone

Ray Foster - Redridge

Richie O'Brien - Kin Kora

Shaun Sheehan - Glasshouse Mountains

Steve Kelly - Gladstone

$100 cash

Alex Casey - Bundaberg North

Amity Thomsen - New Auckland

Andrea Ruppik - Benaraby

Maddison Martin - Clinton

Rachael Kendall - Boyne Island

Ryan Achilles - Benaraby

Tyler Walker - Boyne Island