REVEALED: How the HookUp prize draw came together
THE 25th annual Boyne Tannum HookUp will be one to remember.
Despite coronavirus restrictions, Australia's biggest family fishing competition was able to adapt into a virtual prize draw.
Over the weekend, 5020 ticketholders waited to find out if they were a lucky winner.
The event was live-streamed on Facebook from an undisclosed location.
HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said the committee kept the filming location under wraps to maintain social distancing and prevent people turning up to watch or collect their prize.
"The Tannum Sands police, who normally help us at Bray Park, supported us by being parked discreetly outside the undisclosed location, making sure that no one broke COVID-19 rules," she said.
The HookUp wrapped up last night with the announcement of the major prize. Jay Balazs, from Bundaberg, won the Sea Jay 630 Vision valued at $85,000.
With the event finished, The Observer can reveal the HookUp's filming location - Reef City Motors.
Ms McGuire said the company's showroom was the perfect spot to host the live stream.
"To get the boats in and out, they've got big side doors," she said.
"It's a beautiful location to put our big weigh-in backdrop and move the boats around."
The live stream proved a learning experience for the committee, running Facebook live, the prize randomiser, videos and live MC together for a seamless viewing experience.
Prizes went to people across Australia and Ms McGuire said it would be interesting getting everything sent out.
One young local was stoked to win a junior tinnie, telling Ms McGuire his story when collecting the prize.
The boy's dad had told him to watch the TV because he might win a rod or reel.
"Then his mum and dad got distracted and next minute the little boy was shouting out 'that's my name!' and said he'd won a boat," Ms McGuire said.
Ms McGuire thanked sponsors and the community for supporting the virtual event.
"It's been a fantastic thing for us to adapt and have the power of the people behind us," she said.
WINNERS
Major prize - Sea Jay 630 Vision
Jay Balazs - Bundaberg
Senior tinnie
Drue Pellow - Benaraby
Robyn Lewis - Rockhampton
Senior PWC
Nathan Raphael - West Gladstone
Junior tinnie
Aiden Gaffey - Boyne Island
Nayte Einam - Boyne Island
Tamika Dennis - Inala
Bike
Roimata Hale - Tannum Sands
Ryan Bell - Tannum Sands
Taj Hubner - Gladstone
Rod/reel
Amanda archer - Tannum Sands
Annabelle Ramm - West Gladstone
Anthony Daniells - Clinton
Aviae Massey - Gladstone Central
Brenda Smallcombe - Clinton
Carl Steen - New Auckland
Christopher Tarr - Telina
Dean Gray - Wynnum
Furious Cavanagh - Tannum Sands
Gareth Chick - Emerald
Garth Grant - Yeppoon
Gavin Morris - Coominya
James Kerr - Gladstone
Keiren Johnston - Clinton
Kerri Faull - Nambour
Kobi Rush - Calliope
Kobi Spink - Gladstone
Laina Bond - Tannum Sands
Lee Mollenhagen - New Auckland
Lenard Smith - South Gladstone
Logan Housman - Norman Gardens
Mark Armstrong - Zilzie
Mathew Lamont - Boyne Island
Mathew Rogers - Buxton
Nigel Warrington - South Gladstone
Ray Foster - Redridge
Richie O'Brien - Kin Kora
Shaun Sheehan - Glasshouse Mountains
Steve Kelly - Gladstone
$100 cash
Alex Casey - Bundaberg North
Amity Thomsen - New Auckland
Andrea Ruppik - Benaraby
Maddison Martin - Clinton
Rachael Kendall - Boyne Island
Ryan Achilles - Benaraby
Tyler Walker - Boyne Island