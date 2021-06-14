Menu
Hail at Kin Kora PIC: Social Media, Teena Wilga
News

Revealed: How much rain Gladstone got with hail

Lachlan Berlin
14th Jun 2021 5:14 PM
Hailstones smashed down over Gladstone during an overnight rain event Sunday into Monday.

Some hailstones were understood to be as big as a 50c coin, which is more than 31mm.

One resident snapped a photo of hail on the grass at Telina, and shared it on social media.

Large hailstones at Telina. PIC: Social Media, Tara Woolnough
Another shared a photo from Kin Kora.

Hail at Kin Kora PIC: Social Media, Teena Wilga
BOM predicts rain will continue to fall in the region until Thursday, with a 60 per cent chance of up to 6mm on that day.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the Gladstone radar site near the airport picked up 50mm of rain between 9am Sunday and 9am Monday.

“The majority of that did fall through the early hours of [Monday] morning,” Ms Hoff said.

She says there’s a chance of more thunderstorms throughout the week, particularly inland from Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is a continued risk of severe activity in the region on Monday, particularly north of Rockhampton.

