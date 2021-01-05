REVEALED: How many CQ bubs were born in 2020

Queensland Health has revealed how many babies were born in Central Queensland hospitals in 2020.

Rockhampton had the most babies born in 2020 across Central Queensland, according to new data.

Queensland Health numbers revealed 1304 babies were born in Rockhampton Hospital, which was 38 more than last year.

Gladstone Hospital’s birth numbers decreased with 41 more babies being born in 2019 compared to last year.

May was a busy month for Rockhampton with 130 births recorded at the hospital.

Meanwhile Gladstone’s busiest month was July with 57 births recorded.

Rockhampton’s lowest months were October and November with 86 births respectively, and Gladstone’s lowest month was August with 37 births recorded.

Rockhampton Hospital

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total 2019 114 98 118 96 120 107 112 94 114 91 99 103 1266 2020 98 110 115 108 130 118 116 109 107 86 86 121 1304

Gladstone Hospital