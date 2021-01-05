REVEALED: How many CQ bubs were born in 2020
Rockhampton had the most babies born in 2020 across Central Queensland, according to new data.
Queensland Health numbers revealed 1304 babies were born in Rockhampton Hospital, which was 38 more than last year.
Gladstone Hospital’s birth numbers decreased with 41 more babies being born in 2019 compared to last year.
May was a busy month for Rockhampton with 130 births recorded at the hospital.
Meanwhile Gladstone’s busiest month was July with 57 births recorded.
Rockhampton’s lowest months were October and November with 86 births respectively, and Gladstone’s lowest month was August with 37 births recorded.
Rockhampton Hospital
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Total
|2019
|114
|98
|118
|96
|120
|107
|112
|94
|114
|91
|99
|103
|1266
|2020
|98
|110
|115
|108
|130
|118
|116
|109
|107
|86
|86
|121
|1304
Gladstone Hospital
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Total
|2019
|62
|50
|54
|37
|55
|45
|63
|36
|51
|55
|37
|52
|597
|2020
|45
|41
|56
|52
|49
|38
|57
|37
|47
|39
|41
|54
|556