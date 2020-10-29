REVEALED: How Gladstone’s Mater will look under public care

The former Gladstone Mater Hospital will now be known as the West Wing facility as part of the Gladstone Hospital health campus.

THE FORMER Gladstone Mater Hospital has received almost $20 million in funding to employ almost 40 full-time staff in what will now be known as the West Wing facility.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher made the announcement during The Observer/Courier Mail Queensland Election 2020 debate - WATCH HERE

Questions posed to the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service on October 21, the day before the debate, were answered yesterday, October 28.

CQHHS chief executive Steve Williamson said the Gladstone community had received ongoing access to private health services following transfer of ownership of the Mater hospital facility to Queensland Health.

Dr Dilip Kumar and CQHHS CEO Steve Williamson at the opening of the new Gladstone Hospital emergency department on August 5, 2020.

“We have received almost $20 million for the delivery of health services from the West

Wing facility (former Mater), which has created almost 40 additional full-time public

positions for doctors, nurses, operational, administrative and allied health staff,” Mr Williamson said.

“Our project team, with support from Queensland Health, has focused on a range of

priorities for continuity of essential services to the Gladstone community, particularly the

delivery of chemotherapy to those private patients who have been receiving care at the

Mater.

“After extensive negotiations and pending finalisation of agreements, CQ Health is

confident there will be no disruption of service for those cancer patients.

“Private cancer care patients have been able to consult with their private doctor while

receiving cancer care treatment in the public hospital while works are being done in the

former Mater.

“Funding support from Queensland Health has ensured there is minimal disruption to both

private health consumers and the providers of these services.”

Mr Williamson said CQHHS had been working to secure the services of surgeons, specialists, nurses and other staff.

“We have engaged a private general surgeon and expect to enter tenancy agreements with

other service providers such as CQ Eye and I-MED Radiology,” he said.

Essential work had to be done on the Mater premises, Mr Williamson said, to enable efficient provision of clinical services into the future.

“CQ Health is required to do a series of checks and inspections on the facility which will

result in some infrastructure works to bring this up to Queensland Health standard,” Mr Williamson said.

Gladstone Hospital, August 21, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens

“These works are critical to ensure the building remains a safe, functional environment for

the provision of clinical services.

“It includes upgraded IT systems to deliver compatibility with Queensland Health, a

replaced linkway to allow improved movement between the two sites, replacement of

carpet, work on the fire panel, installation of proximity card access and fit-out of clinical

spaces.

“We expect work to be complete in November, but delivery of private services has

continued from the Gladstone Hospital site during the works period.”

Mr Williamson said CQHHS had endeavoured to engage local contractors where possible to conduct the work.

“All procurement is in line with Queensland Government purchasing policy which requires

local contractor consideration.

“CQ Health recognises the importance of supporting local industry, and where possible, will ensure that local contractors were invited to be involved.”

