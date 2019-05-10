Menu
ELECTION: New data shows what is important to Flynn residents.
Politics

REVEALED: How Flynn will vote this election

liana walker
by
10th May 2019 10:00 AM
HALF of Flynn residents say keeping day-to-day living costs down was their number one priority this election.

That's according to new data conducted by Roy Morgan Research and La Trobe University under the project The Perfect Candidate.

The data compares the top five concerns for the people of Flynn to the concerns of The Nationals, the Australian Labor Party, One Nation, Katter's Australian Party and the Australian Greens.

One in three Flynn residents agreed open and honest government and improving health services and hospitals were their two next biggest concerns respectively.

Furthermore, one in five people said managing the economy and improving education were their next two biggest concerns.

According to the research, The Nationals, who currently hold the seat of Flynn through MP Ken O'Dowd, only slightly align with the top five concerns of the people, listing the needs of people outside cities as their number one concern.

The ALP lists improving education as their top priority while One Nation was most concerned with managing immigration and population growth and the Greens concerned with global warming and climate change.

The ALP's top five concerns also included improving health services and hospitals, keeping day-to-day living costs down, fair workplace and employment regulations and global warming and climate change respectively.

The Nationals supporting key concerns were improving health services and hospitals, reducing crime and maintaining law and order, managing the economy and improving business in Australia.

Data collected for The Perfect Candidate project was from 125,000 Australians.

