REVEALED: New red light speed camera for busy intersection

TAKE CARE: Gladstone will have a new combined red light speed camera by the end of October. Trevor Veale

THE intersection of Glenlyon and Tank Sts, Gladstone, will have a new combined red-light speed camera installed by the end of next month.

The site has been identified as high risk, along with nine others statewide, including the intersection of High St with the Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the sites were carefully selected by the Queensland Police Service and Transport and Main Roads based on the number and severity of speed and red-light-related road crashes at these locations.

"The Queensland Government is committed to road safety and the reduction of road trauma on our communities," Mr Keating said.

Mr Keating said the combined red-light speed camera technology would detect motorists who disobey the red traffic light, as well as motorists who speed through the intersection.

This means cameras will not only detect a motorist speeding through red lights but also green and amber lights.

"All motorists have a responsibility to drive safely..." he said.

"These cameras will assist in reducing travel speeds at high-risk intersections by operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The combined red-light speed camera systems will have advisory signs installed prior to reaching the intersection.