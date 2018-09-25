Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TAKE CARE: Gladstone will have a new combined red light speed camera by the end of October.
TAKE CARE: Gladstone will have a new combined red light speed camera by the end of October. Trevor Veale
News

REVEALED: New red light speed camera for busy intersection

25th Sep 2018 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE intersection of Glenlyon and Tank Sts, Gladstone, will have a new combined red-light speed camera installed by the end of next month.

The site has been identified as high risk, along with nine others statewide, including the intersection of High St with the Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the sites were carefully selected by the Queensland Police Service and Transport and Main Roads based on the number and severity of speed and red-light-related road crashes at these locations.

"The Queensland Government is committed to road safety and the reduction of road trauma on our communities," Mr Keating said.

Mr Keating said the combined red-light speed camera technology would detect motorists who disobey the red traffic light, as well as motorists who speed through the intersection.

This means cameras will not only detect a motorist speeding through red lights but also green and amber lights.

"All motorists have a responsibility to drive safely..." he said.

"These cameras will assist in reducing travel speeds at high-risk intersections by operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The combined red-light speed camera systems will have advisory signs installed prior to reaching the intersection.

gladstone glenlyon street new red light camera road safety speed camera
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Extremely lucky': Incredible survival story of fishermen

    premium_icon 'Extremely lucky': Incredible survival story of fishermen

    News CLINGING to the hull of their capsized boat for more than 13 hours, the two fishermen made a decision that potentially saved their lives.

    'Distraught': Mum's worry after $30k mistake

    premium_icon 'Distraught': Mum's worry after $30k mistake

    News A Gladstone mum is urging others to be vigilant

    Gladstone firms make an industrial-sized donation

    Gladstone firms make an industrial-sized donation

    News Industry and businesses chip in for Aussie Helpers charity

    Music legends to take stage at Agnes

    Music legends to take stage at Agnes

    Community The line up for next year's Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

    Local Partners