22°
News

REVEALED: Gonski funding for Gladstone schools

Andrew Thorpe
| 10th May 2017 6:14 PM
FUNDING BOOST: No school in Gladstone will lose funding under the changes.
FUNDING BOOST: No school in Gladstone will lose funding under the changes.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE FEDERAL Government's decision to adopt a needs-based, sector-blind approach to education funding - dubbed 'Gonski 2.0' - will see more than 99% of schools across the nation receive a year-on-year increase in funding.

The Observer can reveal that no Gladstone school is set to lose out under the changes.

Under the new system, the Federal Government will commit an additional $18.6 billion to Australia's schools over the next decade.

The move represents a major political shift for the government, risking a backlash from the Catholic sector which is set to receive the smallest portion of the increased revenue.

Under the new system the Federal Government is set to lift its share of the Schooling Resource Standard - the benchmark per-student amount designed to take into account students' circumstances at each school - to 20% for government schools, and 80% for non-government schools, over the next ten years.

State Governments are the main funders of government schools.

Using the government's School Funding Estimator, available here, we've compiled a list of the per-student funding schools in the Gladstone region are set to receive from the Federal Government, so you can see how your school is set to fare under the new system.

GONSKI 2.0 | FEDERAL FUNDING PER STUDENT

Benaraby State School

2017: $2,829 per student

2018: $2,974

2027: $4,538

Boyne Island State School

2017: $2,363 per student

2018: $2,484

2027: $3,791

Builyan State School

2017: $5,350 per student

2018: $5,624

2027: $8,580

Calliope State School

2017: $2,594 per student

2018: $2,727

2027: $4,162

Chanel College

2017: $10,687 per student

2018: $11,083

2027: $15,098

Clinton State School

2017: $2,578 per student

2018: $2,710

2027: $4,135

Faith Baptist Christian School

2017: $11,214 per student

2018: $11,719

2027: $17,047

Gladstone Central State School

2017: $2,336 per student

2018: $2,455

2027: $3,747

Gladstone South State School

2017: $2,778 per student

2018: $2,920

2027: $4,456

Gladstone State High School

2017: $3,322 per student

2018: $3,493

2027: $5,329

Gladstone West State School

2017: $2,694 per student

2018: $2,832

2027: $4,321

Kin Kora State School

2017: $2,574 per student

2018: $2,706

2027: $4,129

Nagoorin State School

2017: $5,119 per student

2018: $5,381

2027: $8,210

Rosella Park School

2017: $8,951 per student

2018: $9,409

2027: $14,357

St Francis Catholic Primary School

2017: $8,889 per student

2018: $9,218

2027: $12,558

St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School

2017: $8,670 per student

2018: $8,991

2027: $12,249

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School

2017: $8,723 per student

2018: $9,045

2027: $12,323

Tannum Sands State High School

2017: $3,181 per student

2018: $3,344

2027: $5,102

Tannum Sands State School

2017: $2,475 per student

2018: $2,602

2027: $3,970

Toolooa State High School

2017: $3,204 per student

2018: $3,368

2027: $5,139

Trinity College

2017: $8,727 per student

2018: $9,129

2019: $13,392

Ubobo State School

2017: $5,979 per student

2018: $6,285

2019: $9,589

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone schools gonski 2.0 gonski report

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Gladstone builders thrive in new housing relief after downturn

Gladstone builders thrive in new housing relief after...

A GLADSTONE business owner says he's the busiest he's been in two years, building 13 homes in the first five months of the year.

Huge new mine project to hire 450 workers

The latest concept design for the Styx Coal Project near Ogmore, about 130km north of Rockhampton.

Miners to be sourced from Rockhampton region

Expo lights career pathway for Gladstone students

INFORMED: Jacinta Bradley, 15, Kiara Abrams, 15, Natasha Andrew, 15 and Isiah Ghee, 17 attended the 2017 Gladstone Careers Expo at the CQUniversity Marina Campus yesterday.

More than 1000 students attend 2017 Gladstone Careers Expo.

Budget 2017: Your five-minute guide

Housing generic.

Here's your five-minute guide to the 2017 Federal Budget.

Local Partners

Funding boost for families offers wide range of support

Support for victims of domestic violence in Gladstone boosted to the tune of $1.1 million.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Innovation key for more volunteers

Gladstone BMX Canteen volunteer's Kristy Robertson, Renae Innes and Janice Crow.

National Volunteer Week on soon

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

OVER 100M2 OF RIVER FRONTAGE... RURAL LIFE STYLE FOR THE FAMILY

12 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

5 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Are you looking to relocate your family for a life style change? Then look no further... this is the property for you! Bring your boat, bring your jet ski and...

Huge Home Opposite Golf Course!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Golf Course whilst in the comfort of your own home. This huge home is waiting for some TLC, but with a good kitchen, 4 great...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

Neat and Tidy- Close to CBD!

5/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

This neat and tidy unit is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone. Close to schools, sporting grounds and amenities the location is superb! The unit...

CHARMING QUEENSLANDER WITH FISHING ON YOUR DOORSTEP!

22 Mylne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

As soon as you enter you will be blown away by the character of this lovely home. High ceilings, stunning ceiling roses and chandeliers are complimented by amazing...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD WITH THIS JEWEL IN VANTAGE!

5 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are after a 4 bed, 2 bath, modern home but are sick of looking at properties that are all alike, this is the house for you! Beautifully designed to suit...

Manicured Gardens, Pool, Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

What a difference manicured gardens can make to a home? From the first moment you arrive at 6 McIver Road, Seaview Heights you will notice the love and attention...

Solid Low-set Brick Home With A Great Outdoor Living Area

12 Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $190,000

I have always been a fan of low-set brick homes and I am delighted to introduce 12 Yellowpatch Avenue to the market, as I believe this home is going to be...

CONTEMPORARY FAMILY HOME WITH A POOL!

12 Sanctuary Place, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $450,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 12 SANCTUARY PLACE to the market! You will love the open plan design, this family friendly home has to offer. ...

Property frenzy as bargain hunters snap up Gladstone homes

SOLD: Gladstone's property market is showing signs of recovery.

Positive signs emerging for Gladstone's property market.

Report shows drop in Gladstone vacancy rates

Catalina Heights offers residents a beautiful lifestyle in close distance to the Gladstone CBD. Photo Contributed: Gladstone Ray White.

Vacancy rates and days houses are on the market are dropping.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Greek family man snaps up city motel for cheap at auction

SOLD: Greek man Tasos Barounis and wife Tricia are the new owners of the Gladstone Motel.

Gladstone Motel sold at auction today.

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!