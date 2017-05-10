REVEALED: Gonski funding for Gladstone schools

THE FEDERAL Government's decision to adopt a needs-based, sector-blind approach to education funding - dubbed 'Gonski 2.0' - will see more than 99% of schools across the nation receive a year-on-year increase in funding.
The Observer can reveal that no Gladstone school is set to lose out under the changes.
Under the new system, the Federal Government will commit an additional $18.6 billion to Australia's schools over the next decade.
The move represents a major political shift for the government, risking a backlash from the Catholic sector which is set to receive the smallest portion of the increased revenue.
Under the new system the Federal Government is set to lift its share of the Schooling Resource Standard - the benchmark per-student amount designed to take into account students' circumstances at each school - to 20% for government schools, and 80% for non-government schools, over the next ten years.
State Governments are the main funders of government schools.
Using the government's School Funding Estimator, available here, we've compiled a list of the per-student funding schools in the Gladstone region are set to receive from the Federal Government, so you can see how your school is set to fare under the new system.
GONSKI 2.0 | FEDERAL FUNDING PER STUDENT
Benaraby State School
2017: $2,829 per student
2018: $2,974
2027: $4,538
Boyne Island State School
2017: $2,363 per student
2018: $2,484
2027: $3,791
Builyan State School
2017: $5,350 per student
2018: $5,624
2027: $8,580
Calliope State School
2017: $2,594 per student
2018: $2,727
2027: $4,162
Chanel College
2017: $10,687 per student
2018: $11,083
2027: $15,098
Clinton State School
2017: $2,578 per student
2018: $2,710
2027: $4,135
Faith Baptist Christian School
2017: $11,214 per student
2018: $11,719
2027: $17,047
Gladstone Central State School
2017: $2,336 per student
2018: $2,455
2027: $3,747
Gladstone South State School
2017: $2,778 per student
2018: $2,920
2027: $4,456
Gladstone State High School
2017: $3,322 per student
2018: $3,493
2027: $5,329
Gladstone West State School
2017: $2,694 per student
2018: $2,832
2027: $4,321
Kin Kora State School
2017: $2,574 per student
2018: $2,706
2027: $4,129
Nagoorin State School
2017: $5,119 per student
2018: $5,381
2027: $8,210
Rosella Park School
2017: $8,951 per student
2018: $9,409
2027: $14,357
St Francis Catholic Primary School
2017: $8,889 per student
2018: $9,218
2027: $12,558
St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School
2017: $8,670 per student
2018: $8,991
2027: $12,249
Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School
2017: $8,723 per student
2018: $9,045
2027: $12,323
Tannum Sands State High School
2017: $3,181 per student
2018: $3,344
2027: $5,102
Tannum Sands State School
2017: $2,475 per student
2018: $2,602
2027: $3,970
Toolooa State High School
2017: $3,204 per student
2018: $3,368
2027: $5,139
Trinity College
2017: $8,727 per student
2018: $9,129
2019: $13,392
Ubobo State School
2017: $5,979 per student
2018: $6,285
2019: $9,589