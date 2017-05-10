REVEALED: Gonski funding for Gladstone schools

FUNDING BOOST: No school in Gladstone will lose funding under the changes.

THE FEDERAL Government's decision to adopt a needs-based, sector-blind approach to education funding - dubbed 'Gonski 2.0' - will see more than 99% of schools across the nation receive a year-on-year increase in funding.

The Observer can reveal that no Gladstone school is set to lose out under the changes.

Under the new system, the Federal Government will commit an additional $18.6 billion to Australia's schools over the next decade.

The move represents a major political shift for the government, risking a backlash from the Catholic sector which is set to receive the smallest portion of the increased revenue.

Under the new system the Federal Government is set to lift its share of the Schooling Resource Standard - the benchmark per-student amount designed to take into account students' circumstances at each school - to 20% for government schools, and 80% for non-government schools, over the next ten years.

State Governments are the main funders of government schools.

Using the government's School Funding Estimator, available here, we've compiled a list of the per-student funding schools in the Gladstone region are set to receive from the Federal Government, so you can see how your school is set to fare under the new system.

GONSKI 2.0 | FEDERAL FUNDING PER STUDENT

Benaraby State School

2017: $2,829 per student

2018: $2,974

2027: $4,538

Boyne Island State School

2017: $2,363 per student

2018: $2,484

2027: $3,791

Builyan State School

2017: $5,350 per student

2018: $5,624

2027: $8,580

Calliope State School

2017: $2,594 per student

2018: $2,727

2027: $4,162

Chanel College

2017: $10,687 per student

2018: $11,083

2027: $15,098

Clinton State School

2017: $2,578 per student

2018: $2,710

2027: $4,135

Faith Baptist Christian School

2017: $11,214 per student

2018: $11,719

2027: $17,047

Gladstone Central State School

2017: $2,336 per student

2018: $2,455

2027: $3,747

Gladstone South State School

2017: $2,778 per student

2018: $2,920

2027: $4,456

Gladstone State High School

2017: $3,322 per student

2018: $3,493

2027: $5,329

Gladstone West State School

2017: $2,694 per student

2018: $2,832

2027: $4,321

Kin Kora State School

2017: $2,574 per student

2018: $2,706

2027: $4,129

Nagoorin State School

2017: $5,119 per student

2018: $5,381

2027: $8,210

Rosella Park School

2017: $8,951 per student

2018: $9,409

2027: $14,357

St Francis Catholic Primary School

2017: $8,889 per student

2018: $9,218

2027: $12,558

St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School

2017: $8,670 per student

2018: $8,991

2027: $12,249

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School

2017: $8,723 per student

2018: $9,045

2027: $12,323

Tannum Sands State High School

2017: $3,181 per student

2018: $3,344

2027: $5,102

Tannum Sands State School

2017: $2,475 per student

2018: $2,602

2027: $3,970

Toolooa State High School

2017: $3,204 per student

2018: $3,368

2027: $5,139

Trinity College

2017: $8,727 per student

2018: $9,129

2019: $13,392

Ubobo State School

2017: $5,979 per student

2018: $6,285

2019: $9,589