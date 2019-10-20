Menu
WINNERS: World Skills Heavy Vehicle competition winners GPC's Shawn Ingham (silver medal) and GPC's Jayden Kiss (gold medal).
News

REVEALED: Gladstone’s winners at WorldSkills

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
IT WAS second time lucky for Gladstone Ports Corporation apprentice Jayden Kiss who took home a gold medal from WorldSkills on Thursday night.

He was among more than 80 apprentices who battled it out in competitions at the CQUniversity Rockhampton and Gladstone between September 19-October 10.

The fourth-year diesel fitting apprenticewon the gold medal in the Heavy Vehicle category.

“It was an amazing experience… I was so surprised and excited to take home a gold medal,” Mr Kiss said.

“I participated in the competition back in 2017 and since then I have worked hard to develop my skills and experience.”

During the competitions participants had to display relevant trade area skills, such as locating a series of faults in electrical panels or vehicles, making a project from steel, in fitting, turning and welding skill sets.

The winners were announced at the presentation night at the Gladstone Ports Corporation Social Club Hall with representatives from CS Energy, NRG, Rio Tinto Yarwun, Gladstone Ports Corporation, Queensland Alumina Limited and Boyne Smelters Limited.

