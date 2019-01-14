REVEALED: Gladstone's top primary and high schools for 2018

School ranking scores are calculated by the Better Education website.

School ranking scores are calculated by the Better Education website. eli_asenova

WITH the new school year just around the corner, The Observer can reveal the top-rated primary and high schools across the region.

According to the Better Education website, Tannum Sands State School and Trinity College took out the top primary and high schools, earning a score of 92 and 90 respectively.

Close behind was Boyne Island State School with a score of 91, with Chanel College taking out second place for high schools with a score of 87.

The highest ranked state high school was Toolooa SHS with a score of 86.

A spokeswoman for Better Education said the scores are calculated using a proprietary formula using "data sourced from government authorities and schools".

For primary school rankings, the data was calculated from Year 3 and 5 NAPLAN results.

While for high school rankings, the website used a variety of data for their proprietary formula such as OP scores and NAPLAN results.

In addition, not all schools were listed on the Better Education website.

The Queensland Department of Education questions the validity of the data, with a spokesperson telling News Corp Australia they don't endorse "the use of artificial school rankings".

"It is not clear how the website has ranked schools, but is likely based on a very simplistic approach using publicly available Year 5 NAPLAN Reading and Numeracy data, which was scaled to produce a score out of 100," they said.

