Revealed: Gladstone’s shock hospital ramping stats

Gladstone Hospital’s ramping statistics have been revealed by the Shadow Health Minister as she gears up for a three-day tour of the region.

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates will fly into Rockhampton on Tuesday to investigate the declining state of Rockhampton Hospital, as the latest data showed the city was among the worst for ambulance ramping in Queensland.

Ms Bates said the State Government was losing control of the health system, with Gladstone Hospital ramping 21 per cent of the patients it received last month.

The worrying statistic demonstrated a seven per cent increase in the number of patients ramped compared to January 2021 and a 17 per cent increase from February 2020.

Ms Bates said the Opposition had been inundated with health horror stories from honest Queenslanders since they raised the issue in state parliament.

“The embattled Health Minister is clueless on how to fix it and locals sick of the state government blaming Canberra, COVID and Campbell Newman,” she claimed.

“Central Queensland was also snubbed from $100 million of Labor’s hospital funding last week.

“The state government has clearly forgotten about the health needs of regional Queenslanders.”

Ms Bates said as a registered nurse and former hospital administrator, she knew how challenging it could be for doctors and nurses working under immense pressure.

“I will not stop fighting for our frontline medical staff and better patient care,” she said.

“Once again I’m calling on the government to work towards finding solutions like:

1. Real time data on available beds needs to be accessible to patients and health professionals to help them make the best decision for their situation.

2. Providing better resourcing for triaging in emergency departments to ensure the service is fit for purpose.

3. Investing in more beds instead of fudging the figures by counting chairs in the hospital bed tally.”

She said the real time data website has already introduced in New South Wales and South Australia.

“It allows patients to see how many people are currently in the waiting room and how many beds are taken up,” she said.



“The technology already exists inside our hospitals and it’s up to the state government to make it go public.”

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said public hospitals throughout Queensland were experiencing unprecedented demand, and the government was in fact providing increased funding for Central Queensland.

“This year the State Government has provided an additional $4.4 million to Central Queensland HHS to specifically support an expanded bed capacity and extended services to meet growing Emergency Department demand,” she said.

“This $4.4 million in extra funding is separate from the $100 million in new statewide hospital funding that was announced last week.

“The Palaszczuk Government is investing a record $661 million for Central Queensland HHS in 2020/21 - $38.5 million more than the previous year and up from $465 million under the LNP‘s final State Budget in 2014-15.

“We‘re investing $24.2 million for an upgrade at the Rockhampton Hospital site, including an expansion of the mental health ward.

“Ros Bates was a member of the Newman Government when the LNP cut 197 health staff from hospitals in Central Queensland, so she shouldn‘t be lecturing anyone about health.”

