REVEALED: Gladstone’s most popular toys this Christmas

Amanda Smith (Nerf), Kelli Ramm (Lego), Sarsha Kendrick (Love Diana) and Julie Van Deudekom (LOL) with some of the most popular toys for Gladstone children this Christmas.

EACH year, Central Queensland parents toil in order to find the perfect present for their children.

They trawl through catalogues, redeem discount coupons and head online to find out which toy is the latest and greatest for their little ones.

The Observer has compiled a list, courtesy of Big W Gladstone, of Christmas 2020s must have toys for girls and boys.

If Nerf is your child’s favourite toy, Big W Gladstone’s stocks of Nerf’s Elite Disruptor Blaster ($15) and Ultra One Motorised Blaster ($79) are flying off the shelves.

Nerf Ultra One Motorised Blaster.

If Lego takes their fancy, four items are proving popular with Gladstone parents.

Lego’s most popular toys for Gladstone shoppers include the Minecraft Pig BigFig and Baby Zombie Character ($19), LEGO Minecraft The Panda Nursery ($25), LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Monster Truck Toy ($22), LEGO Dots Jewellery Box ($25) and LEGO Dots Sparkly Unicorn Bracelet ($8).

LEGO DOTS Jewelery Box.

In the plush, dolls and collectables category, there is plenty to choose from this year, with releases from labels like Barbie and L.O.L taking the cake for Gladstone shoppers.

The most popular includes the new Barbie Extra Fashion Dolls ($39), the exclusive Love Diana Feature Horse and Doll Set ($79), the Zuru 5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Capsule Collectible Toy ($10) and the L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Dolls – 15 Surprises with Hair Reveal & Music ($25).

Love Diana Horse Set Feature Doll Pack.

The car, action figure and outdoor is always one of the most popular toy categories and this year is no exception.

Beyblade has made a huge return to popularity with three items in the top five for this category including the Hypersphere Beystadium ($19), Burst Rise Hypersphere Dual Pack ($25) and Burst Rise Hypersphere Starter Pack ($19).

The Monster Jam megalodon Storm RC ($99) also features along with household name Hot Wheels and their Team Transporter ($19).

Monster Jam RC Scale Megalodon Storm.

