REVEALED: Gladstone's most popular beauticians voted by you

IT'S official - Gladstone residents are obsessed with Belle ame Beautique.

The people have spoken and they have voted the team at Belle ame Beautique as Gladstone's best beautician in an Observer Facebook poll that attracted more than 200 responses.

The beauty business has been raking in the likes since last Friday, with people praising them as having "great service and after-service care”.

Coming in a close second was popular Gladstone beautician Taylormade Hair and Beauty.

Beauticious Beuty Bar also gained a number of votes.

Belle ame Beautique's owners, mother and daughter team Heidi Hayward, Bronti Hayward and their mum Karen Coughran, said it was an honour to be Gladstone's favourite salon after only opening 12 months ago.

The beauty salon, which opened in July last year, is located in the middle of town on Goondoon St.

Owner Heidi Hayward said the beauty salon has a team of five fully-trained therapists including a Brisbane botox doctor.

"We are really lucky because we are a small salon with a family feel about us,” Ms Hayward said.

"My sister Bronti has reputation with a lot of people in town as a great therapist so wherever she goes the clients seem to follow.

"One of the biggest things I've noticed with our clients and therapists is that they all have wonderful relationships.

"They talk about everything and anything and our therapists are all ears ready to help them with their beauty needs.”

Ms Hayward said the salon was the only one in Central Queensland with services like "sugaring” and DMK enzyme therapy.

"We stand out in waxing services with our sugaring process. It's basically waxing with a ball of sugar.

"But our DMK enzyme therapy, which is basically a special product we stock and are trained to use on our clients' skin, is the most popular.

"Everyone comes to us for it.”