REVEALED: Key projects in this year's $278 million budget

GLADSTONE Regional Council has delivered its "back to basics" $278 million 2017-18 budget today.
Key projects upgrading roads, waste facilities, parks and community are the big ticket items in this year's budget.
Here are the key projects in this year's budget:
Community projects and development
Integrated Health Services Precinct, Philip St: $5.1 million
CQ Motorsports Driver Education Centre, Benaraby: $150,000
Roads and drainage $90.7 million
Road resurfacing at 104 sites and gravel road resheets at 38 sites: $13.8 million
Four Mile and Fire Creek bridges replacements, Raglan: $1.8 million
Harvey Rd upgrade: $3.4 million
Kirkwood Rd/Dixon Dr intersection: $525,000
Red Rover Rd upgrade: $1.8 million
Elliott St renewal, Seventeen Seventy: $610,000
Parks and environment $24.5 million
Des Golding Park upgrade, South End, Curtis Island: $57,000
Lions Park redevelopment, Gladstone: $3.6 million
Tom Jeffery Memorial Park redevelopment, Agnes Water: $1.2 million
Pershouse Park upgrade, Benaraby: $40,000
Mount Larcom Community Recreation Hub (Golding Park): $220,.000
Water and sewerage network $89 million
Yarwun Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade $1.8 million
Pump station and reservoir upgrades, Gladstone: $17.7 million
Trunk water main from Agnes Water treatment plant to reservoir: $1.2 million