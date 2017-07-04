26°
News

REVEALED: Key projects in this year's $278 million budget

Tegan Annett
| 4th Jul 2017 10:22 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE Regional Council has delivered its "back to basics" $278 million 2017-18 budget today.

Key projects upgrading roads, waste facilities, parks and community are the big ticket items in this year's budget.

Gladstone Regional Council adopts its 2017-18 operational plan and budget.
Gladstone Regional Council adopts its 2017-18 operational plan and budget.

 

RELATED: BUDGET 2017: 1.26% rates rise for Gladstone residents

Here are the key projects in this year's budget:

Community projects and development

Integrated Health Services Precinct, Philip St: $5.1 million

CQ Motorsports Driver Education Centre, Benaraby: $150,000

Roads and drainage $90.7 million

Road resurfacing at 104 sites and gravel road resheets at 38 sites: $13.8 million

Four Mile and Fire Creek bridges replacements, Raglan: $1.8 million

Harvey Rd upgrade: $3.4 million

Kirkwood Rd/Dixon Dr intersection: $525,000

Red Rover Rd upgrade: $1.8 million

Elliott St renewal, Seventeen Seventy: $610,000

Parks and environment $24.5 million

Des Golding Park upgrade, South End, Curtis Island: $57,000

Lions Park redevelopment, Gladstone: $3.6 million

Tom Jeffery Memorial Park redevelopment, Agnes Water: $1.2 million

Pershouse Park upgrade, Benaraby: $40,000

Mount Larcom Community Recreation Hub (Golding Park): $220,.000

Water and sewerage network $89 million

Yarwun Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade $1.8 million

Pump station and reservoir upgrades, Gladstone: $17.7 million

Trunk water main from Agnes Water treatment plant to reservoir: $1.2 million

Gladstone Observer
BUDGET 2017: 1.26% average rates rise for Gladstone residents

BUDGET 2017: 1.26% average rates rise for Gladstone residents...

GLADSTONE homeowners who suffered most in their last land valuation will have the same rates bill this year, or possibly lower.

GPC seeks approval to dredge Clinton Channel

DREDGE REPORT: The bund wall at Fisherman's Landing during an earlier dredging of Gladstone Harbour.

The project will cost between $65m and $80m.

Gladstone loses its 'larger than life' proud Navy man

Coming together in their thousands Gladstone residents pay their respect to fallen soldiers. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer

Bob Webster died, aged 77.

Man on Centrelink pulled over twice in three days for drug driving

FILE PHOTO: Just three days after police charged a Gladstone man for drug driving, he was back behind the wheel and under the influence.

Man pulled over twice in three days for same offence

Local Partners

13 groups receive grant: Gladstone MP gives local clubs $235K

A total of 13 Gladstone region community organisations will receive grants of up to $35k after a number of applications for funding were approved

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

'Today we right the wrong': NAIDOC Week kicks off

NAIDOC Week has kicked off with a flag-raising ceremony at the Gladstone Regional Council chambers.

NAIDOC week's big start: The 'flag will be put up every single day'

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

REALITY TV contestants are used to revealing personal information to a national audience, but last night’s MasterChef could have taken that a bit too far.

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

Dream Location - Solid Returns

Unit 10/28 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This townhouse style unit is ideally situated next to the Boyne River, offering kilometers of serene walking and bike tracks to the beach, shops, schools and...

CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL...SLOPING BLOCK IN EST. AREA...BE QUICK TO SECURE

30 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land Looking to build your dream home or investment property? Then don't go ... $90,000

Looking to build your dream home or investment property? Then don't go past this re-sale in Carinya Park estate. This 795m2 gentle sloping block is surrounded by...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

GOOD QUALITY 4 BEDROOM BRICK HOME - OWNER WANTS A SALE!

3 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $245,000

This brick veneer home is situated at 3 Morcom Street, Calliope on a level allotment. This four bedroom home is in excellent condition and only 14 years old. ...

INVESTOR ALERT... LONG LEASE IN PLACE... ACT NOW!

23 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 2 $265,000

This is your opportunity to enter the super affordable property market in Gladstone. Buy at the bottom on market for the long term gain. Add this prime investment...

MOTIVATED SALE... POSSIBLE 20K FIRST HOME OWNER&#39;S GRANT... BRAND NEW LARGE HOME

1 Eccles Close, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 NOW $429,000

The seller's instructions are clear, this property must be sold!! Over 290m2 of living under roof! It is very rare homes of this calibre present themselves to...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

Attention Investors - Unit with Position - Capital Growth Potential

6/10 View Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $63,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 /10 View Street For Sale This unit has been recently fully renovated, is tastefully furnished and set in...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

A slice of Central Queensland Paradise!

382 Calliope River Road, West Stowe 4680

7 2 2 $795,000

Only a short drive from the city of Gladstone this 125 acre lifestyle property is truly a slice of Central Queensland paradise. This stunning property is...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

Developer's 31-home plans quashed, $2.3m block up for auction

A partially completed development at 33 Bradford Rd will go to auction next month.

Partially finished estate auctioned next month.

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!